The Community Alliance Church is bringing back its live Nativity on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 5 to 8 p.m.
This outdoor drama tells the story of the first Christmas. Warm your hands at the shepherd’s fire, greet the innkeeper and head to the stable to see baby Jesus. You will even see the wise men and their gifts.
“2020 has been quite a year, to say the least. As the year winds down, our desire and prayer are to simply create an evening for families to experience the quiet, captivating and pristine moment of our Saviour’s birth,” said Pastor Scott Mansfield. “We would love to share this special moment with you.”
Tours leave every 10 minutes. Dress for the weather. Free admission. Visit hinesburgcma.org to make a reservation.
Community Alliance Church, 190 Pond Road, Hinesburg, will also host its Christmas Eve, candle-lighting service on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. All are welcome.
For more information call 802-497-7326 or email maryrthon@gmail.com.
