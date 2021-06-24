An hour and half into Hinesburg’s first-ever Juneteenth celebration Saturday, about 20 people had showed up.
Suzie McCoy of the Hinesburg Racial Equity Group said she was happy with the turnout considering how far from the road they were on Lot 1, the large field behind the police station.
Turnout demonstrated enough interest, and McCoy thinks Hinesburg should celebrate the recently designated holiday every year. June 19, 1865, is the date when news reached Texas that the Civil War was over and that slavery had been abolished.
Although McCoy said she was happy President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday making the date a federal holiday, she didn’t understand why he had waited until two days before to declare it a federal holiday.
Hinesburg had already planned its celebration, but more lead time might have meant more celebrations in other towns and cities.
Another volunteer at the event, Beth Danon said the president’s signing of the bill came too late to get the news out to lots of federal agencies.
“I was surprised that the post office and banks were open,” Danon said.
McCoy said the group was happy “we put it together and made it happen to kind of dovetail with what’s going on down in Burlington, yahoo!”
Burlington also celebrated Juneteenth on Saturday.
Nisha Hickok and Cassidy Bouchard, members of the Racial Alliance Committee at Champlain Valley Union High School, oversaw a table with books and other literature about diversity and equity. Included among the literature being sold was “Discovering Black Vermont: African American Farmers in Hinesburgh, 1790-1890,” by Elise Guyette.
Guyette’s book follows three generations of two free Black families who settled on Lincoln Hill in Hinesburg, shortly after the Revolutionary War.
Meg Malone was asking Black history and culture questions of anyone who stopped by the Carpenter-Carse Library table.
“Name the hip hop group that created the theme song ‘Fight the Power’ for Spike Lee’s film ‘Do the Right Thing,” she asked. The answer: Public Enemy.
“In 1988, Toni Morrison was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for fiction for what novel?” Malone asked.
“Beloved,” someone said from the assembled crowd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.