Whether or not to create an ambulance service of its own was arguably the most noteworthy issue considered by Hinesburg at Town Meeting. But the voice vote on Monday night has by no means settled the matter.
Seven of the 12 articles decided by voice vote at Champlain Valley Union High School on Monday, March 2, dealt with budget allocation issues.
But Articles 10 and 11 focused on ambulance service for the town.
St. Michael’s Rescue announced in January 2019 that June 30 of this year would be the last day it would supply free ambulance service to the town.
Ambulance service has been a hot topic since.
Most recently it’s been the major subject of three well-attended selectboard meetings on Jan.15, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29.
Article 10 authorizes the town to spend almost $95,000 to provide ambulance service for a year. It passed unanimously by voice vote Monday with a resounding chorus of ayes and nary a nay.
This article doesn’t specify how ambulance service for Hinesburg may be supplied during the interim, while the town decides what the future of ambulance service will be. However, it’s likely that the town will contract with Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue to cover the town to the west of Highway 116 and a loop including CVU and with Richmond Rescue covering everywhere else on the east side of Highway 116.
Voting in November?
Article 11 originally authorized the town to hold a vote by Australian ballot in November about whether the town will establish an ambulance service. The selectboard decided the ambulance service for the town is so important and costly that the residents should vote on this issue.
At Monday night’s Town Meeting there was a large objection to the wording of Article 11, particularly to the clause calling for the Australian ballot in November.
Selectboard Chair Phil Pouech said the board chose to postpone the vote to have time to gather information including accurate estimates of the cost and of the benefits of starting a town ambulance service.
He also said they had consulted with a lawyer, who confirmed the article as it was written wouldn’t force them to hold the vote in November.
The question was raised from the audience about how much it costs to do an Australian ballot.
Pouech got a laugh from the crowd, joking: “I don’t know if people realize there’s a vote this November. While we’re doing it, the cost is fairly low.”
“It also gives us a lot of time to have public meetings and get a lot of information out there,” he said. “So that’s the plan to try to get as much information out there as possible so people can make an informed vote.”
Outgoing selectboard member Aaron Kimball said, “The whole reason for putting this on the ballot is to get as much input from the town as possible. It’s not required that you put it on the ballot. We’ve decided very early on that we want to make it as community generated as possible. … That’s specifically why we are asking you: ‘Please let us put this on the ballot.’”
After 30 minutes of discussion, an amendment to Article 11 was approved with “November” eliminated and “at a date uncertain” added.
The approval was not unanimous, but there were less than a handful of nays.
General government budget discussion
Article 3 which approved the general government budget of $1.8 million. Town Administrator Renae Marshall explained that the general budget “is everything that is not voted on separately,” those things that have their own separate articles such as highway, fire, police, library and, this year, the Hinesburg Community Resource Center.
Bill Baker was among those who questioned if the current Hinesburg Town Meeting system was the best way of deciding town issues with “245 people deciding on the budget in a town of 4,500 people.
“It’s about equity, access, democracy,” Baker said. “Not everyone can make it. They have children. They work.”
Resident Richard Watts said, “What fundamentally separates Town Meeting, what we’re doing right now, is that everyone of us is a legislator. We have the right to amend the budget or to change or make decisions about what is put before us. That’s fundamentally appropriate.”
The general budget passed unanimously.
More budget brouhaha
Article 4 appropriating $1 million for the highway department passed unanimously.
Discussion of Article 5, approving $600,000 for the police department, included questions from voter Vicki Matthews including, “how is the drug problem in Hinesburg and in the schools?”
Police Chief Anthony Cambridge said, “I like to think that we’re sort of an island from our neighboring towns where we don’t see as much of the things they’re seeing because we have police department. It’s a lot easier if you’re on drugs to burglarize the rest of a house in Charlotte than it would be in Hinesburg. We can be there in 5 minutes.”
Article 5 was approved with only one nay.
Mary Beth Bowman said she was worried that $21,000 wasn’t enough for the Hinesburg Community Resource Center to do all the work that it does. She introduced a resolution increasing the budget by $2,100.
The amended budget for the resource center of $23,100 passed but it wasn’t unanimous. There was a noticeable refrain of nays.
Article 9, the town’s $14,350 donation to a variety of non-profit organizations was amended after Sara White, who is on the board of Steps to End Domestic Violence, asked for the town to overlook her organization’s missing the application deadline. An additional $2,350 was added and the article passed with a budget of $16,700.