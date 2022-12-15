The Hinesburg Selectboard approved the extension of a lease agreement with Acorn Renewable Energy Co-op, permitting the company to move forward with a 150kW solar array on the town’s landfill.
By approving the extension, the selectboard has committed to building out a plan first put out to bid in 2019, when the landfill on Beecher Hill and Observatory roads was first designated for a solar array project.
The project hit a snag last spring when contaminated drinking water was discovered at two locations. Suspicions were eventually confirmed that the leeching was emanating from the landfill and contaminating water wells serving the town garage and a private residence with poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances — known as PFAs or “forever chemicals” — which are known carcinogens and have links to endocrine disruption.
The town was forced to spend more than $30,000 to recap the landfill and rectify issues with its drinking water.
Town officials appeared hesitant during their Nov. 16 meeting to grant the company a lease agreement extension, and said they wanted their attorney to review the proposal first before putting the “town at risk for added costs,” selectboard member Phil Pouech said at the time.
But Joy Dubin Grossman, during their Dec. 7 meeting, confirmed that state officials had signed off on a new post-closure amendment.
Engineering officials with the project have said that the solar project should have no impact on the landfill. If it does, legal language in the agreement protects the town from financial obligation if it was forced to remove infrastructure from the property.
Acorn Energy Co-op, as well as two other engineering and design companies, will build a solar panel to fulfill renewable energy goals as laid out in the town’s master plan.
The co-op serves residents in towns in Addison, Rutland, and Chittenden counties by offering shares in its solar projects to Vermont residents. Those investors can then use the project’s net-metered credits toward, in this case, their Vermont Electric Co-Op bills.
The company in June 2021 completed a similar project on a landfill in Bristol and has other solar arrays in Middlebury and Shoreham.
Acorn has been working with the town’s energy committee to make investment in the project available to Hinesburg residents, Acorn’s president Ben Marks has said.
“The overall intent is to have the township be the beneficiary of this,” he said. “People in town who want to take advantage of this would have the ability to do so and benefit from the town’s lease of this brownfield site.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.