Hinesburg voters overwhelmingly approved a police budget Tuesday, two months after shooting it down on March Town Meeting Day.
The police department’s $800,491 budget passed 548-155. The approval brings some relief to the town, which for months has been debating how much to trim the department’s budget in response to residents’ town meeting vote.
“This means we can start the process of rebuilding,” police Chief Anthony Cambridge said. “The people made their voices heard — that they still are very much in support of the police department.”
Despite the new budget, some uncertainty remains. Hinesburg went from having full-time police coverage of its town, with six full-time officers, to having only three, cutting overnight coverage completely. State police now cover overnight calls but only respond to violent crimes and emergencies.
In April, Brian Fox, an officer with Hinesburg, told the town he had accepted a position in the Williston Police Department, while officer Dan Eickenberg and Sgt. Caleb Casco told the town they were moving to the Shelburne Police Department.
Cambridge, meanwhile, has essentially been working nonstop. He has been on call, seven days a week, taking calls during overnight hours and doing patrol work or other clerical work during the day.
Along with Cambridge, officers Frank Bryan and Jeremy Hulshof are now the only full-timers remaining
Officials must now move to hire officers to replace the ones lost to other towns.
“It’s really sort of a budgetary issue at that point,” said town manager Todd Odit. “I don’t know what those potential officers would cost. I would hope by having the approved budget, that’s not very different from the original budget, that would show some stability. It might help attract some folks. But we don’t know.”
Odit has been working with Cambridge since March to trim the budget while retaining essential services and ensuring police are not forced to work one-person shifts.
After voters in March narrowly voted down the department’s $815,483 budget, 431-484, officials crafted a new plan that kept six full-time officers as well as a part-time administrative assistant but cut back on salary and benefits by roughly $10,000, reducing the overall budget to $800,491.
But after news of the three officer’s departures, the department lost a grant that funded a sixth full time officer. Part of the grant’s stipulations was that the department keep six full-time cops on staff.
To address the broad issue of policing in town — what the community wants to see out of its department — officials are hoping to create a strategic plan for the department, something they want to shift their attention to as soon as possible now that a budget has been approved. But it will be a long process.
“If we are going to engage an outside firm, which I think we should, I think it’s going to be a year from putting out a request for bid proposals to completion,” Odit said. “I don’t see us having any answers this fall as we head into the next budget cycle.”
