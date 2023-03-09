Hinesburg voters approved the town’s $4.7 million budget and voted in Paul Lamberson to the selectboard to fill the seat vacated by Phil Pouech.
Lamberson will serve out the remaining year on the vacated by Pouech, who is now Hinesburg’s state representative in Montpelier. Lamberson submitted his petition for the seat several days after discovering that no one had yet filed to run.
He has served nine years as a trustee with the Carpenter Carse Library, and previously served as a school board member.
“I’d certainly like to thank the voters who placed their confidence in me, and my colleagues on previous boards who helped me learn so much,” he said.
Lamberson will join selectboard members Merrily Lovell, the chair of the selectboard who also ran uncontested for a new three-year term; and Dennis Place, another uncontested incumbent who won a two-year term; as well as current members Mike Loner and Maggie Gordon.
“I look forward to working with the existing select board members and all stakeholders as we look at the challenges Hinesburg is facing right now,” Lamberson said. “None of the solutions sound easy, quick or cheap. But we’re lucky to have an abundance of innovative people in Hinesburg, and I will be ready to draw on that collective talent to keep our town a special and welcoming home for all.”
Budget items
In addition to the selectboard, Hinesburg residents also approved the town’s $4,798,710 budget.
Budget items — police, fire, highway, general government, and other items — were overwhelmingly approved. Voters decided last year to move all decisions to Australian ballot, instead of the traditional, in-person vote.
The town’s budget includes little in the way of spending increases — about $11,000, or roughly 0.25 percent.
The budget “is more about lost revenue than it is about expenses,” Lovell said during an informational meeting held for voters Monday night. “About $290,000 in non-tax revenues that were in last year’s budget are not available for this year’s budget.”
More than 80 percent of the budget’s revenue comes from property taxes, and the town saw less than expected non-tax revenue: $100,000 in anticipated revenue from the town’s own ambulance service, for example — which was scrapped this time last year — and $50,000 in the form of a cops grant before the size of the police department shrunk, eliminating the town’s eligibility for the grant.
Because of this, officials said, the budget includes a 3.6 percent tax increase — which will result in a $42 rise in the town’s tax bill per $200,000 of assessed value.
“Vermont towns don’t have a whole lot of sources of major revenue — mainly the property tax,” Hinesburg town manager Todd Odit said.
The town had intended to fund a fourth highway employee, but decided not to even though, officials said, the position is needed.
“It’s likely that will come back, we need that position,” Odit said. “But that’s how thin the town is running. There’s not a whole lot of excess.”
That fourth employee “has been budgeted for a number of years, and the fact is we struggled to hire a third person,” selectboard member Phil Pouech said. “We did just bring on the third person and our thought process is that took a number of years, and whether we’d actually have a fourth person right behind them we’re not quite sure. We’ve gotten by with two, now we have three, so we’re thinking we can push that a little bit.”
If the right person came, he said, “we’d have to find a way to fund it, but we’re thinking that’s probably not going to happen.”
The 2024 budget includes some new changes: the town transitioned the director of buildings and facilities position, which oversaw infrastructure and water and sewer, into a director of public works, who will now also oversee the highway and road operations.
“Hinesburg has certainly grown big enough in its services that having someone dedicated to that position would be a huge benefit,” Odit said.
Town officials have discussed the possibility of a local option tax in the future to make up for decreasing revenue.
Police budget
Voters, as part of the overall budget, also approved the town police department’s $808,074 budget, a departure from last year, when the police budget was voted down.
It’s a slight increase from last year’s revised $800,491 budget, which passed by more than 300 votes in May. But it remains a trimmed down version of the town’s original budget proposal last year of $815,483, which was voted down by less than 60 votes.
Officials crafted a new budget, but by then, three officers had left for neighboring departments — leaving three remaining cops on board. Now, the department is made up of four full-time officers.
“I don’t know that we are ever going to get back to where we were, we’re just not budgeted for it,” Hinesburg police chief Anthony Cambridge said. “It’s become more expensive, and that’s irrelevant of whether I can find people or not. We just don’t have the budget anymore.”
The town last year explored a regional approach with Shelburne, and later Richmond, but those efforts have stalled as the town undergoes a comprehensive public safety plan to create a vision for its police, fire and rescue services.
