Hinesburg has gone out to bid to start building a pedestrian path along Richmond Road, a costly but necessary project, selectboard members said, that residents have been asking for for years.
Town officials during their last selectboard meeting unanimously approved a grant application through the state’s bicycle and pedestrian path program. They requested the full amount of the grant, $1.23 million, with the understanding that they would be willing to accept less. If the grant is approved, the town would need to match nearly $250,000.
“This has been a request by people on Richmond Road for years that we do something, and the cost was just unsupportable, we couldn’t do it,” said selectboard chair Merrilly Lovell. “This is a first step.”
The grant would only fund a quarter portion of the total path envisioned by the town. The Richmond Road Bicycle and Pedestrian Study, completed in April, said that a path from Pond Road to Texas Hill Road would include total costs of $3.3 million.
The study, completed by Toole Design, suggested splitting the path’s construction into four segments at 1.5 miles each: the first from Pond Road to Longmeadow Road, the second from Longmeadow Road to Jourdan Street, the third from Jourdan Street to Birchwood Street, and the last stretching to Texas Hill Road.
All told, a completed path would stretch 7,568 feet and serve more than 250 addresses, according to the study.
This grant application, and the town’s matching funds, would fund the construction of the path from Pond Road to Longmeadow Road.
“If we were awarded less, what we could do is shorten up the segment — we could go to the transportation alternatives grant program for additional funding and we could also, in a future year, go back to the bicycle and pedestrian path program for the balance of the funding,” town manager Todd Odit said. “These projects take years to get from grant award to actual construction.”
Selectboard members were all in favor.
“I think the town would support this, even though it is a good amount of money,” selectboard member Phil Pouech said. “The people that live in that area, they could be walking to school, they could be biking to town, the quality of lifefor everybody would significantly improve by being able to move people down that hill safely.”
“I drive that road every day and I see kids walking that road and it’s unsafe,” selectboard member Maggie Gordon said. “I’m grateful nothing has happened yet, but it is not a safe road to walk or bike, for sure.”
It is unclear what the timeline is for the grant application, or when the town will hear whether it has been awarded any funds.
