Hinesburg Fire and Rescue is moving full-speed ahead on the creation of a new ambulance service.

More than 58 percent of voters chose to allocate $178,000 on Town Meeting Day to fund the service, which almost 65 percent voted to start last year.

Fire chief Al Barber sees a clear green light to proceed and thinks the community may have the ambulance service by June.

“Technically the budget starts July 1, but I think we could start ahead of time,” he said.

Even before the vote on March 3, fire and rescue officials were shopping for an ambulance, talking to manufacturers and to peers in the area about what they like or don’t like about their vehicles.

“We’ve talked to three different manufacturers. Once we’ve picked a manufacturer, it’s some 240 days until delivery,” Barber said.

That doesn’t mean they won’t have an ambulance for the almost eight-month period, though; he said most manufacturers will give the fledgling squads an ambulance to use until the one they’ve ordered arrives.

The budget will primarily go to two full-time employees who will staff the station during the day, when many rescue volunteers are at work. Both of these employees will carry advanced emergency medical service certification.

“We want seven-day-a-week coverage, because we have the nighttime covered real well,” Barber said.

Nancy Anisfield and Terry Wilson have donated the $250,000 to buy the ambulance, so this doesn’t impact the budget, Barber said. The couple made the offer to donate these funds eight years ago.

Barber said throughout the years the couple has been very supportive of Hinesburg’s rescue services.

While they work to start the program itself, the departments involved are working to secure a state license to operate as a service, according to assistant chief Eric Spivack.

“We currently hold a first responder license with the state for the rescue service. Now that we’re moving to an ambulance service, we have to get an ambulance service license which will need to be renewed annually,” Spivack said.

A process, he said, that involves a lot of paperwork.

Barber said the St. Michael’s College ambulance service has continued to cover Hinesburg, and will until the new local service is up and running.

The fire department moved its old Engine 1 out of the fire station about two months ago and built sleeping quarters in that space for ambulance service personnel, Barber said. The truck is currently housed at a local’s garage, conveniently large enough to fit it.

Barber, though, does not anticipate requiring ambulance crews to stay at the station overnight when they are scheduled because, he said, the rescue squad has such a good response time for getting to emergency scenes.

“Our response time is a little over seven minutes. That’s getting to the station and getting to the scene,” Barber said.

The other good news — people from outside of Hinesburg’s borders have been anxiously awaiting their chance to join the ambulance squad.

“We have a lot of people in the EMT classes. You have to do ride-alongs to get experience. We have so many people in classes now we’re having trouble getting everybody’s time scheduled,” Barber said. “That’s a good problem to have.”