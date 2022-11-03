On Oct. 20, Hinesburg residents streamed into the United Church Parish Hall to participate in “The ABCs of ADUs.” Hosted by the Hinesburg Affordable Housing Committee, the event featured experts who spoke about the design and building process of accessory dwelling units.
“[Accessory dwelling units] are the single most asked about topic in my office in the last two months,” said Hinesburg zoning administrator Jim Jarvis. “ADUs are what people are asking about — it’s revenue, it’s family continuity.”
The smaller living spaces can be a loft above a garage, a separate building, or part of the main home. To be an accessory dwelling unit, it must have its own sleeping area, kitchen, and bathroom facilities, according to Jarvis. Its size must also be less than 30 percent of the square footage of the principal residence.
There is growing interest in accessory dwelling units because of the housing shortage and the advent of web sites like AirBnB that make it easy to connect homeowners with people seeking short-term rentals. An accessory dwelling unit can generate income for homeowners, or can provide housing for aging parents, family members, and caregivers, according to Hinesburg Affordable Housing Committee member Rocky Martin.
Martin has firsthand experience of the matter — he built an accessory dwelling unit on his property so that he could age in the community he loves, while remaining close to his son’s family, who now live in the main residence.
Although approval from the development review board is not needed for accessory dwelling units in Hinesburg, there are other hurdles to get over, said Jarvis. “The issue of water and wastewater is a major challenge,” said Jason Barnard, an engineer with environmental consulting firm Barnard & Gervais.
“We have to prove to the state of Vermont that the septic system has capacity for the people who are there,” Barnard said of the water permitting process. At a cost of about $500 of testing per site, that proof can be from well logs, pump tests, and water and soil samples.
According to AirDNA, a web site that tracks short-term rental data, there are 34 short-term rentals listed on AirBnB and VRBO in Hinesburg, fetching anywhere from $100 per night for a private suite to $600 or more per night for a whole home. In 2021, there were only 20 properties listed.
For more information or to view a recording of the forum, contact Hinesburg Affordable Housing Committee Chairperson Carl Bohlen at larcredsox@gmavt.net.
