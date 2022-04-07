Hinesburg town officials have formed a committee to address the town hall roof, which is “failing” and may cost up to $500,000 to fully repair.
The committee, which had its first meeting last month, will eventually make a recommendation to the selectboard on how to address the issue.
“The roof will at some point fail. It’s failing,” said Phil Pouech, a Hinesburg selectboard member who is part of the committee. “It potentially could be — and I call it ‘scabbed’ — together to keep it from failing, but we’re even unsure about that. The cost just for that is roughly $250,000.”
Hinesburg’s town hall is more than 120 years old — it was built in 1901 — and the span that the century-old lumber crosses in the main hall is very long. There hasn’t been any structural work done on the building since 1993, according to assistant town manager Joy Grossman.
“This building is important to a lot of people and there could be a lot money involved,” she said.
The need to address the roof, however, presents officials with an opportunity to look at potential additions the town could add to the building — an elevator, for example.
“A completely new roof, which is probably the solution to permanently fix the problem — a rough cost for that is $500,000. Those are all rough,” Pouech said. “I think the question that has been discussed here before (is) if we go through all that work, we should address other potential issues.”
Officials have said they have some time before any final decision is made — “before the snow flies again, which is when the roof gets loaded,” Pouech said — but they want to “get the ball rolling.”
“Part of the committee’s task is to begin to look at what changes, if any, will be made when this work is done,” Grossman said. “We have to, first of all, figure out what our needs may be.”
The committee has, in the short term, made moves to patch part of the roof to stop it from leaking, which would only cost $6,500.
Officials noticed the roof was sagging in November and, as a precaution, decided to close the main hall, or the Big Room. But “the good news is the foundation is good, the walls are good — although the insulation and what not and window conditions are not good,” Pouech said. “But generally, the structure of the building is good.”
The committee will meet twice a month until a recommendation is made. Then officials will seek input from the community.
“There’s going to be some community involvement,” Grossman said. “The committee will make a recommendation to the selectboard but we’re a little bit way... a few months.”
