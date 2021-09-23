Hinesburg’s Little Free Pantry distributed over $12,000 worth of canned, dried and fresh food and local produce during the last year.
Some 60 million Americans received food assistance from a food bank, food pantry or other charitable program in 2020, an increase of 50 percent over the previous year, according to Feeding America.
Through the generosity of the community, Little Free Pantry received monetary donations as well as fresh eggs, vegetables, syrup, honey and non-perishable food.
The free pantry, built by the Burlington Sunrise Rotary Club, is located outside the United Church parish hall on Route 116, Hinesburg. The mission is simple — take what you need and leave what you can.
Monetary donations allow volunteers to shop for food. Send donations to United Church of Hinesburg, POB 39, Hinesburg VT 05461, with Little Free Pantry in the memo (address is PO Box 39 Hinesburg).
Leave donations of cereals, snack items like dried fruits, granola bars, peanut butter crackers, tuna pouches, dried soups and pasta mixes, etc. Please no expired foods. With freezing temperatures approaching, volunteers will not be able to use as many canned goods as they freeze on the outdoor shelf. However, donations of cheeses, cured meats and other items that tolerate the cold are welcome.
If your group is considering a community outreach effort, sponsor a food drive to help us restock the pantry. Organizers shop once a month in addition to receiving donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.