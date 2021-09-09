In 2022, Hinesburg plans to create a new town green and common behind the police and fire stations.
On Saturday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., the town will hold an interactive event to give community members a chance to help with the park’s design.
The event includes a free lunch with food from local restaurants and the market thanks to a grant from the Vermont Natural Resources Council.
So, bring a friend and bring the kids for some planning in the park.
For this design charette, participants will move pieces — roughly to scale and representing various types of park elements such as shade trees, gazebo, picnic shelter, benches, playground area, ice rink — on table-top maps of the area.
Participants will form teams and each team will be given time to experiment and design the park they’d like to see.
Once the pieces are placed, local officials will take a picture of each team’s design and any accompanying notes and suggestions. After the event, the hope is to make all the park plans available online to generate community conversation, and to look for common design elements and arrangements.
Results will be shared with the Hinesburg Selectboard later this year.
All are welcome. There is limited on-site and on-street public parking, so participants are encouraged to park at the town office and walk or bike to the event.
For more information, contact Alex Weinhagen, director of planning and zoning, at aweinhagen@hinesburg.org or482-4209.
