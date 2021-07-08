Hail to the chief

Longtime fire chief Al Barber waves to the crowd at Hinesburg’s Independence Day parade on Sunday.
Barber served as chief since 1999 and retired June 30. He joined the Hinesburg Fire Department in 1977 and will continue as a member. The salute to Barber continued at the fire station after the parade and many stopped by to congratulate him.
