The coronavirus has devastated the family of Frank Twarog and he’s worried Hinesburg residents are minimizing the risks of the disease.
On Monday morning, April 13, Twarog’s mother passed away from complications from coronavirus in Boston.
Bettina Dickerson Twarog passed in her bedroom, without her husband of 57 years at her side. Four days earlier, the elder Frank Twarog had been taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, as he was also very sick with the same disease. He was being given an experimental 10-day infusion treatment with a drug called remdesivir.
According to the New England Journal of Medicine remdesivir has been administered on “a compassionate-use basis” to a few patients with severe COVID-19.
Saying goodbye
As she fought the virus, Bettina’s sons, Frank and Joseph, held vigil outside her bedroom window, because of quarantine restrictions.
She did have some family closer by, though. Her sister-in-law Patti Healy, a retired intensive care unit nurse, had come from western Massachusetts to be with her.
Healy was cleared to care for Bettina because she had also tested positive for coronavirus – as had her husband.
“This is such an awful, awful disease,” said Frank Twarog the younger. In so many situations “a stranger is suddenly becoming your closest friend.”
‘Stay home, stay safe’ exists for a reason
“One thing I think is important for the readers to realize: As we sit in isolation in our homes, it’s hard to know what’s going on, but it’s very real. Their life has come to a halt, but they need to avoid more of these stories by adhering to staying at home and socially distancing,” said Twarog, who is Hinesburg Town Moderator, Recreation Commission Chair and a Trustee of the Peck Estate fund.
He went for his daily walk around town after his mother’s death and was alarmed at how many people were out. It seemed, he said, “like the natives were getting restless on Monday. There were a lot of cars. It made me worry. People are starting to feel like going out in the world to do things they think are important, but this is the critical time.”
Twarog’s concerns prompted him to post on Front Page Forum where he thanked people for all the messages of sympathy and questions asking what they can do.
While there is nothing people can do to help his parents, he said, “There is something that each of us can do to try to help ... whether it’s for your own mother, or in memory of your mother, or for the person who you call your mother, PLEASE dig deep in your reserves and continue to socially distance and stay home unless necessary.”
He compared the quarantine to a marathon which people should not stop when they are in the middle of it.
“These may be the hardest days yet, with the pressures of paying bills and the ever-increasing desire to get back to ‘normal,’” Twarog said. “I wouldn’t wish this kind of pain on anyone and with your continued effort, fewer families will have to grieve in isolation, and we just might be able to exchange hugs soon!”
‘Eternal optimist’
“My mother was the eternal optimist. She looked at everything in a positive light.” Frank Twargo said. Even after she was afflicted with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), when she was asked how she was doing, his mother would say, “I can’t complain; I don’t feel any pain.”
Bettina Twargo was “a very devout Catholic,” but she will be interred at the cemetery for now, with a formal memorial latter. “It won’t be traditional,” her son said.
Frank Twarog Sr. is back at his Boston home. The scheduled 10-day experimental treatment was discontinued midway through because he was doing so well.
“My dad is still isolated in self-quarantine in his front bedroom, but fever free for several days and no longer requiring supplemental oxygen,” the younger Frank said in an email.