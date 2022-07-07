Cathedral Square in Hinesburg has received an AARP Community Challenge Grant to install a rectangular rapid flashing beacon at a crosswalk on Route 116 in Hinesburg near Kelley’s Field, a Cathedral Square and Evernorth affordable-housing community for older adults.
Cathedral Square was one of 260 grantees selected from 3,200 applications submitted nationwide.
The enhanced crosswalk was inspired by Kelley’s Field residents. It is expected to improve pedestrian visibility and safety, promote walkability and improve residents’ access to public transportation, goods and services.
Alex Weinhagen, Hinesburg’s director of planning and zoning, said the town strongly supported the project.
“This crosswalk was identified as one in need of improvements to bolster Hinesburg’s pedestrian safety and the livability of our state-designated village center,” he said.
The installation is scheduled for fall.
