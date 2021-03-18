The process is part of the attraction for new Hinesburg board member Maggie Gordon.
“I find it fascinating how an ever-changing group of five people come to consensus about what is best for the town – whatever the issue,” Gordon said. “I’m interested in being one of those five people.”
Although Gordon and Dennis Place are the newest members elected, she’s already served four months.
Gordon was appointed to fill Jeff Tobrocke’s seat after he resigned in October — just before he was to be censured for alleged “threatening and accusatory” emails sent to former town administrator Renae Marshall and board member Mike Loner. A regular in Hinesburg town government, Gordon has served as chair of the planning commission and has attended plenty of selectboard meetings.
She has run twice for selectboard seats, too, losing both. Gordon said a lot is going on in Hinesburg – a police department, a fire department, a new ambulance service in-the-making and a water and wastewater systems.
“For a town our size there’s a lot of moving parts. And that makes things fairly complicated,” Gordon said.
She supported the shift to a town manager, to keep an eye on fiscal business.
And if she disagrees with any predecessors, she’s not saying: “I don’t want to second guess decisions that were made by a board when I wasn’t in the room.”In local government, she said, compromise is valued, unlike in national politics.
And while she knows consensus may not be possible and expects the selectboard may have 3-2 votes on some issues, Gordon is impressed with how town leaders in Hinesburg are able to listen to each other and sometimes change their minds.
She expects to go into meetings to listen, open to having her mind changed, and residents or town staff members to make points she hadn’t thought of or heard before.
“We talk it out and realize, oh yeah, maybe this isn’t such a great idea. I think it’s easier to do that on the local level,” Gordon said. “I’m not sitting in select board meetings to get my own way. I’m there to work with others to do what’s best for the town.”
Gordon is looking forward to being part of the transition to the town manager form of government in Hinesburg.
“It’s important that we all start out knowing what’s expected of the town manager and of the board and come to an agreement about how we’re going to work together,” Gordon said.
She turned 61 on Town Meeting Day and said getting elected to the selectboard was a nice way to celebrate.
Gordon is from a small town in New Jersey, moved to Vermont to attend Middlebury College and taught at the University of Vermont and St. Michael’s College for 25 years. She taught Russian until both programs began to shrink. She switched to teaching English as a second language at St. Mike’s.
Retired from teaching, Gordon lives near the Hinesburg Town Forest and works as a bookkeeper and on special projects for Kohn Rath, a law firm in Hinesburg.
Dennis Place
This will be Dennis Place’s first time on the selectboard as well, but he’s served on the planning commission, too, and the development and review board.
Place said he’s been interested in local politics since he was a student at Champlain Valley Union High School. His family has been a part of Hinesburg town government for years.
His father Leon Place was road commissioner for 25 years, and years, ago his brother Jeff Place was on the selectboard before he moved to Maine.
Place said he ran to bring different eyes and a voice of a lifelong Hinesburg resident to the selectboard.
His family lived in Hinesburg before the 1800s, he said.
Place is 52. He and wife Jody Place have four adult children between them. He is concerned about the constant growth of taxes. He wants for his children and grandchildren to be able to afford to live in Hinesburg.
Like Gordon, Place opted against criticizing predecessors on the selectboard, at least until he learns more about it. But he did say he thinks some town departments’ budgets are too high, for example the police.
“I don’t think we need a police department as big as it is. I think it could be smaller and we could put some of that money towards the ambulance service,” Place said.
He supports the town starting the ambulance service if it can find the money to support it. He worries because, he said, the next step will be a new building for the ambulance service.
“We can’t keep raising taxes,” Place said.
Growing up in Hinesburg, Place has seen a lot of changes in his 50-plus years.
“I like change as long as we can afford it,” he said.
Place said at the end of his selectboard term he will feel successful if people have worked together to stop the growth of the budget, maybe even gotten it down.
He has worked at Blodget Oven for almost 28 years. As supervisor of fabrication, he manages 35-40 employees and has to come up with cost savings each year.
Place lives on … Place Road … behind CVU where he has a maple sugaring operation with 1,500 taps. He produces about 300 gallons of maple syrup a year, collecting sap with tubing only recently and continuing to boil over a wood-fired evaporator. Place said his operation doesn’t have vacuum pumps drawing sap out of his trees.
“We’re still gravity fed. There’s no vacuum pumps,” Place said. “Hopefully next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.