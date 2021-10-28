Community members drove in a 26-mile parade from Bristol to Waterbury Saturday, Oct. 23, to celebrate the life of David Auclair, a murder victim in Hinesburg in 2019.
The event, put together by his sister, Missy Semprebon of Waterbury, raised money for the advocacy organization Autism Speaks, as the cause held a special place in Auclair’s heart, she said.
David was shot and killed July 11, 2019, in the parking lot of a Hinesburg hiking trail. His wife, Angela Auclair, 47, and stepson, Cory-Lee George, 31, have pleaded not guilty to the charges and are in jail awaiting trial.
Though a severe thunderstorm and possible tornado warning Saturday afternoon caused many to stay home, the ride proceeded under an open, windy sky, and the rain only started as the ceremony at the Resurrection Memorial Cemetery in South Burlington, where David is buried was wrapping up.
“It has been smaller than it was going to be, but it was all the people David would have wanted,” said Semprebon in the closing remarks of the ceremony.
The ride started at Mt. Abraham Union High School in Bristol, where all seven of Auclair’s children attended school. It passed by markers of his life including his childhood home.
Leading the ride was Auclair’s son, Nick George, who was riding Auclair’s old motorcycle that he has been fixing up since his father’s passing. Along with George, there were three other motorcyclists and five cars in the procession.
“This is something he would really appreciate. I think it would mean a lot to him,” said Miranda Mitchell, an old friend and roommate of David’s. During his life, Auclair enjoyed participating in charity rides for The Rolling Thunder, which raised awareness for veteran suicide, and the Autism Ride. According to family members, riding his motorcycle was one of Auclair’s greatest joys, which is why they decided to celebrate his life in this way.
To raise money, organizers collected donations as well as sold shirts in his honor. As of Oct. 18, a total of $5,090 had been raised for the organization in Auclair’s name, but the shirts are still available for sale.
The family hopes for this to be an annual event but might choose an earlier date in the the future.
“We didn’t have justice during the funeral and the wake so (today’s ride) brings a little more justice to it,” George said.
Autism Speaks was the recipient of the donation this year, but Semprebon said they may donate to the local police department next year as it’s been so helpful in seeking justice for her brother over the past year.
Participants of the ride went back to Semprebon’s house for a small barbecue.
