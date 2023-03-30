A years-long neighborly dispute over a commercial woodcutting operation on a residential road in Hinesburg is heading back to court.
Andrea and Allen Lavalette, residents of a 10.1-acre property on Beaver Pond Road, have appealed to the Vermont Superior Court’s Environmental Division after the town development review board last month voted down a conditional use permit to operate a commercial cordwood business at their home.
Neighbors abutting the Lavalette’s property have written nine letters to the board, calling attention to what they say is unnecessary noise, and an increasing amount of traffic through the area, causing wear and tear on the road.
According to documents, the Lavalettes say they process 100 cords of wood per year and have logs delivered to the property in the summer and fall to cut for firewood for the winter to then be delivered.
Beaver Pond Road is a private road and provides access to 10 other properties, with access to Texas Hill Road.
Continued operation, Peter and Phyllis Modely of Spencer Hill Road said, would “degrade the quiet and peaceful environment of our private residential roads” and the “unsightly activity would lower neighboring residential property values, create a noise nuisance, and place unfair additional road maintenance costs on all the other owners of properties served by these roads.”
“We want to make clear that we do not relish objecting to our neighbors’ use of their property to generate income,” reads a letter submitted by Michael and Doreen Patterson, property owners on Beaver Pond Road. “If they proposed to build a barn-like structure to confine noise and place it somewhere on their 10-acre property where it isn’t visible to the neighborhood and help with road maintenance necessitated by the traffic they generate, we would probably not object. But that is not the case. We don’t believe we and our neighbors should have to lose some of the enjoyment of our properties so that the Lavalettes can run this operation.”
Development review board members made a site visit in February and had mixed opinions about noise generated from a hydraulic wood processor, but also cited zoning bylaws that say the premises could not be used if it caused disturbance to any of the surrounding properties or residents.
“We have a bunch of evidence from the neighbors that said they’re disturbed by this home occupation that has been running without a permit, and I don’t see how we can get over that in the face of that evidence,” Ted Bloomhardt, a member of the board, said.
“As long as you’re disturbing the neighbors, it’s a problem,” he said at a January meeting.
“Us just living there disturbs the neighbors,” Allen Lavalette replied.
The Lavalette’s have since filed an appeal with the environmental court and are representing themselves in the case. A conference is scheduled for April 10.
“Don’t tell me what I can and can’t do on my own property. That’s exactly what it’s all about,” Andrea Lavalette said in a phone call with The Citizen, indicating that they felt singled out by neighbors when other residents had run firewood businesses from their homes that weren’t zoned for commercial use.
The Lavalettes first started their commercial business in 2019 “without any permits,” according to development review board documents.
The town sent violation notices to them in June and July of 2021 and, later that year, took the case to environmental court, which was settled through mediation. They later stopped their commercial operation.
The Lavalettes then made an application to the review board in November, asking for a conditional use permit to operate their home cordwood operation. Members denied it in a 5-2 vote.
Board member Dennis Place, who also sits on the Hinesburg Selectboard, voted in favor of the Lavalettes, saying he “wasn’t concerned with the noise” when he toured the property for a site visit. We try to support small businesses so I think we can have a compromise with it.”
Others seemed to agree. “You could hear sounds from the machine, but not by any means excessive from what I’ve observed,” John Lyman said.
But ultimately the development review board stuck to the direction laid out in zoning bylaws that “home occupations are not supposed to impact the neighbors,” Bloomhardt said.
“The way I see it, they’re not supposed to impact the neighbors at all, and we have a bunch of evidence that it impacts the neighbors, and I can’t get past that,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.