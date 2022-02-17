The Hinesburg Community Resource Center has a new executive director but one with the same message her predecessor often spread.
Like Rachel Kring before her, Shannon Wheeler really, really wants people to realize the nonprofit organization has lots of different programs they may not know about.
In fact, Wheeler was at the selectboard meeting Feb. 2 impressing upon those gathered the gospel of the wide variety of help the resource center offers.
The food shelf is the program most people are familiar with, but the resource center also sponsors the emergency financial assistance program, which offers emergency funds for people behind on their bills who may need help paying for heating and electricity or car repairs.
The medical equipment lending program loans equipment like wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, canes, commodes and shower seats to community members in need.
The resource center’s website, hinesburgresource.org, has a calendar with activities for seniors in the area.
Twice Is Nice is a thrift shop sponsored by the resource center in the Hinesburg village just south of the town hall. It sells gently used women’s clothing, accessories and small household goods with the proceeds helping to fund the Hinesburg Community Resource Center’s myriad programs.
Very conspicuous to parents with young children is Friends of Families, which itself offers a bunch of programs designed to bring families together.
Like Kring, now a paraprofessional helping second graders with math and reading at Hinesburg Community School, a Friends of Families sponsored weekly playgroup was Wheeler’s introduction to the Hinesburg Community Resource Center.
The playgroup was one of the things that impressed her about Hinesburg and a contributing reason why she and husband Weston chose to move here with their now 3-and-half-year-old son Lochlan.
“Hinesburg really draws people in,” Wheeler said. “I’m not originally from here but doing things like playgroups and stuff really makes you feel like a part of the community.”
The best part of being executive director of the resource center is getting involved with the community, something she couldn’t do in her previous job.
For 11 years she managed a lobbying organization called the Advocacy Group. While it didn’t offer many chances to interact with fellow community members, it did help prepare her for this job.
“I’m pretty used to managing different projects and different aspects of the office,” Wheeler said.
What’s next for the resource center?
“We’ve been thinking a little bit about how to help people find jobs, or vice versa, how to help the businesses who are struggling with finding employees,” she said.
