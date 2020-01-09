Hinesburg is committed to being a walkable town. Now, after recent conversations at selectboard meetings, it’s committed to being a walkable – and shovelable – town.
The selectboard spent a few meetings during the fall working on the Sidewalk Winter Maintenance Policy and unanimously adopted the policy on Dec. 4.
The Sidewalk Winter Maintenance Policy formally establishes that roads take precedence over sidewalks and that the town will start clearing sidewalks after the snow is a minimum of 4 inches deep.
During public comment times on the agenda at selectboard meetings prior to the adoption of the policy, some community members expressed worries that the policy might mean the sidewalks wouldn’t be cleared as consciously.
The selectboard members said they want people to know what they can expect the town to do to clear sidewalks of snow. And the town will be diligent in clearing the snow.
But chair Phil Pouech said in a phone conversation, “The town can’t possibly do the whole job ourselves. Some machines can’t do some sections.”
He asked residents to help with shoveling. Because the machines can’t clear crosswalks, he asked, if a resident is shoveling off their driveway and they live near a crosswalk, that they consider shoveling off the cross walk.
“The town is a walkable town. Our goal is to keep the sidewalks clear but it’s challenging,” he said.
It would be a big help in keeping the town walkable and improve the efficiency of the clearing of the sidewalks and if people would clear around fire hydrants or water valves, Pouech said.
“I think we initially wrote the policy from the town’s perspective,” he said. “But we’ve made the policy more of a community-oriented policy.”
He asked that if someone sees an icy spot that they throw some salt or sand on it.
Pouech encouraged the town and citizens to all work together in clearing sidewalks. “Let’s get away from conflict. We all want the same thing.”