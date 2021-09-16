Don’t forget that on Saturday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Hinesburg will hold an interactive event to give community members a chance to help design a new town green and common behind the police and fire stations.
The event includes a free lunch with food from local restaurants and the Lantman’s Market thanks to a grant from the Vermont Natural Resources Council.
For this design charette, participants will move pieces — roughly to scale and representing various types of park elements such as shade trees, gazebo, picnic shelter, benches, playground area, ice rink — on table-top maps of the area.
Once the pieces are placed, local officials will take a picture of each team’s design and any accompanying notes and suggestions.
Results will be shared with the Hinesburg Selectboard later this year.
For information, contact Alex Weinhagen, director of planning and zoning, at aweinhagen@hinesburg.org or 482-4209.
