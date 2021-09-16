Water sources near the closed Hinesburg landfill are contaminated and the town appears to be on the hook for some expensive workarounds in the short term and in the long term as it searches for a solution.
After testing in June and July, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation sent the town a letter that said water from wells at a Forest Edge Road home and the Hinesburg town garage were contaminated.
Assistant town manager Joy Dubin Grossman told the selectboard at its early September meeting that the town is providing the town garage with bottled water and will reimburse the family as well.
Going forward, solutions will be costly.
“Please be prepared, this is not going to be inexpensive,” Grossman said.
A point-of-entry treatment system — which goes by the ironic acronym POET system since there’s nothing lyrical about this situation — and which treats water on a main incoming water line will cost about $11,000 to install and $1,000 to $3,000 a year to maintain the Forest Edge Road home, she said.
Grossman doesn’t know how much a similar system at the town garage will cost, but it will probably be more because it requires a different carbon-based system to handle the greater water needs of the garage. It will also likely cost more annually to maintain.
The state tested water for at least four other homes on Forest Edge and Beecher Hill roads and found that water safe for drinking.
The state also told town officials they must determine the environmental and human health threat from the closed landfill and plan for its long-term maintenance.
That study, Grossman said, could cost between $10,000 and $20,000.
The town may not meet deadlines for dealing with the issue, but Grossman said she isn’t worried.
“We will talk to the state. They know we’ve been working diligently with them since last fall on this project. This is nothing that we’ve avoided,” she said.
Hiinesburg Selectboard member Dennis Place asked if the town knows whether the contamination will end up in the river.
“We don’t know,” Grossman said. “That’s why we have to have a consultant come in and help identify what’s going on here. Is it really the old landfill?”
She said the cost of the remediation work “doesn’t appear to fall into an American Rescue Plan Act bucket.”
“This could get huge,” Place said. “Scary.”
Unfortunately, all the paperwork from testing that was done when the landfill was closed is missing, Grossman said.
Part of the problem with the missing paperwork is due to confusion between the town and the state, board member Phil Pouech said: “There’s some responsibility with the state on this.”
He said the landfill was properly capped and tested.
“The final paperwork, I think, got displaced. There was some discussion of Irene and it maybe took off some paperwork in the storm,” Pouech said. “We got to third base on it, but we never got home.”
State money for the closure of landfills or town insurance could help with costs, but it’s too early to tell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.