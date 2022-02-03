Unopposed is the catchword for office seekers in Hinesburg on Town Meeting Day this year with every candidate running without another candidate standing between them and the position they seek.
Incumbent selectboard members Michael Loner and Phil Pouech are running for reelection. Loner runs unopposed for the three-year term, while Pouech is unchallenged for a two-year term on the board.
At first glance it might seem a three-year term as library trustee is being fought over — there are three candidates — but the ballot fine print instructs voters to vote for not more than three, so the three candidates — Brian Dunlop, Marianna Holzer and James Jarvis — are shoo-ins.
Keith Roberts is also running unopposed for reelection to the Champlain Valley School District board.
Frank Twarog is running for town moderator, Tom Giroux for cemetery trustee and Heather Roberts for Peck Estate trustee, all without challenge.
Voters are also being asked to approve articles including a general town budget of almost $1.7 million, a highway department budget of almost $729,000, a police department budget of $815,000, a fire department budget of $426,000, an ambulance budget of almost $40,000 and a Carpenter-Carse Library budget of $235,000,
Voters will be asked to OK $51,000 for nonprofit organizations the town supports financially, including Hinesburg Community Resource Center ($23,000), Lake Iroquois Association ($7,500), University of Vermont Home Care and Hospice ($7,000), Agency on Aging ($4,000) and Lake Iroquois Recreation District ($3,000).
A release from the town notes that if all the budget articles are approved it will mean total town expenditures will be just over $4.8 million, a jump in the budget from 2021 of $4.4 million.
All voting will be by Australian ballot in Hinesburg from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Town Meeting Day, March 1.
An informational meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m. Because of the rise of COVID-19 cases, it will take place remotely. Information about how to join the meeting via Zoom will be released on the town’s website at hinesburg.org. It can also be streamed at mediafactory.org.
Town officials encourage people with questions or concerns to submit them in advance by email to jdubingrossman@hinesburg.org.
To request an early ballot call town hall at 802-482-2281 or send an email to mross@hinesburg.org or hroberts@hinesburg.org.
