Hinesburg’s selectboard will hold a public information meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, via Zoom, to review the proposed general operating budget.
Also at that meeting, the proposed capital budget and proposed town meeting warning for March 2 will be reviewed.
This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the budget and other items will be voted on by Australian ballot.
A public information meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 1.
Submit questions in advance to jdubingrossman@hinesburg.org.
An informational mailer and the Hinesburg annual report, with details about the budget and town meeting articles, will be sent to the voters in early February.
Early voting ballots will be available by Feb. 12.
More information about the budget, the voting process and the articles to be voted upon, including the town administrator versus town manager forms of leadership and the new ambulance service for Hinesburg, is available at hinesburg.org.
Candidates wishing to run for local office in March may do so by filing a consent of candidate form by Jan. 25 at 5 p.m., available on the town’s website at hinesburg.org or from the town clerk.
Seats on the ballot this year include three for selectboard — a three-year term currently held by Phil Pouech, and a two-year term currently held by Jeff French. One year of a two-year term, held by Maggie Gordon, is open, too.
Three seats on the Carpenter-Carse Library board are up for election every year, one seat is open for a cemetery trustee, and one remaining year of a three-year term on the Champlain Valley School District board as one of Hinesburg’s two representatives.
Contact Melissa Ross, town clerk, at mross@hinesburg.org or 482-2281 x1 with questions about running for local office in March.
