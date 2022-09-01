A Hinesburg farm has been protected for farming and clean water, the Vermont Land Trust announced this week.
Tim and Kay Ballard conserved 177 acres of pasture, farm fields and woods, with assistance from Vermont Land Trust, Hinesburg Land Trust, Vermont Housing and Conservation Board and local community.
The farm lies on the west side of Route 116 two miles north of the village and offers views of the Adirondacks. It includes 117 acres of pasture and cropland and 57 acres of managed woodland that abut the town’s Geprags Community Park.
The Ballard family has been farming the land since 1937. In 1994, the farm was passed down to the couple from Tim’s mother. They sold their dairy herd over 15 years ago and since then have been renting the cropland to neighboring dairy farmers Larry Garvey and his son Michael who grow hay on the property.
“The Ballard farm is an excellent addition to a large block of conserved farmland in the area,” Allen Karnatz of the Vermont Land Trust said. “Including the Garvey farm, the former LeFreniere property and Geprags Park, over 1,000 acres are protected from future development. Conservation helps to ensure that the farm will remain affordable for future farmers.”
The Ballard farm’s rolling fields slope down to a wetland that includes a tributary of the LaPlatte River. These wetlands are now protected, and land alongside the tributary will be kept vegetated with native shrubs and trees to support clean water and wildlife habitat.
The project was supported by the community through a fundraising campaign led by the Hinesburg Land Trust. In the future, the town and farm owners may collaborate to develop a trail for non-motorized recreation through the farm’s wooded area to join up with a trail in Geprags Park.
“The Hinesburg community has always recognized the importance of this open farmland,” Andrea Morgante of the Hinesburg Land Trust said. “We are grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Tim and Kay to conserve their highly scenic and productive land.”
The project also received support from the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board and USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service.
