The people have spoken. They will no longer be speaking to vote in Hinesburg.
So falls the time-honored tradition of voice voting in another Vermont town.
Mark the date: Last Tuesday, Dec. 7, the town voted to do away with voice voting for budget articles and public questions on Town Meeting Day and to move to Australian, or secret, ballot for future all votes.
Voters cast a total of 407 ballots. On the question of whether budget articles should be voted by Australian ballot, the vote was 321-86, so 79 percent of voters approved of that change to the local democratic process.
The decision to switch to secret ballot for public questions was not quite as overwhelming with that measure passing 390-137 for a 71 percentage.
Town meetings are a hallowed part of the history of the Green Mountain State, going back 260 years. The first town meeting in the state was held in 1762, almost 30 years before Vermont became a state.
As treasured as voice voting on Town Meeting Day has been, the selectboard decided to put a vote to abolish the practice to voters because attendance at town meetings has dwindled so much that very few voters were making decisions on major issues like the budget.
Town clerk Missy Ross said before the pandemic less than 170 people showed up at town meeting to make decisions for a town of almost 4,700, of which almost 4,200 are registered to vote.
At a selectboard meeting in November, Ross said she wouldn’t be surprised to have just 75 people for Town Meeting Day this year.
Board member Dennis Place echoed the sentiments of many, “I wouldn’t feel comfortable with 75 people deciding on the budget.”
