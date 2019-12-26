The medium is the message, said Marshall McLuhan. The medium is the massage, says Althea Beagley.
There are many benefits to infant massage, said Beagley of Hinesburg who is teaching a class for parents and their babies at the Carpenter-Carse Library at 9 a.m. on Fridays through Jan. 17.
Among those benefits are help with the nervous system and brain development, colic and digestive issues and with physical growth. It also helps with bonding and it’s relaxing, so it helps with sleep.
“I’ve had parents say their babies slept for six hours after the training,” Beagley said.
Beagley teaches a style of massage that’s she’s learned through Infant Massage USA. “It’s a very sweet, snuggly style of infant massage,” she said.
Beagley has lived in Hinesburg for more than a decade. She grew up in upstate New York.
She instructed the mothers “to ask permission” when they’re getting ready to massage their babies. She said they have ways of telling you if they want to be massaged.
“They will grasp your hand or with eye contact. Or they’ll turn away,” Beagley said. “Touch is so important and it’s so underdeveloped in our culture.”
She is also a postpartum doula or someone who gives guidance and expertise to a mother after birth. She’s also a lactation counselor.
Beagley said of the massage message she teaches: “It’s very baby led.”
Although the class has already begun, it’s not too late to join. Call Beagley at 999-3866 or email her at AltheaBeagleyLMT@gmail.com.