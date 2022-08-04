Hinesburg is opting for the two-for-one approach.
The selectboard during its July 20 meeting authorized $46,800 for Wiemann Lamphere Architects to make conceptual designs for improvements to both the town hall and the fire station.
The study would essentially lump the issue of the “failing” town hall roof and the 50-year-old fire station into one. The company would spend August studying each building and by the end of October come up with renovation designs for both buildings, or completely new building designs.
The firm will also study the potential for a new building housing both the fire station and a new town hall.
“I think this is a good move to get us through the concept design and then we’ll have some options to really get a palate for what the taxpayers want, what can we work out and go from there,” Hinesburg town manager Todd Odit said.
The town in April voted to go out to bid for a study and design for a new fire station. Fire officials say they’ve outgrown the station and need to expand to accommodate their needs.
Meanwhile, a town committee was formed to address town hall’s failing roof. Hinesburg employees discovered water leakage last winter and an inspection later revealed that part of the building’s wooden framing was bowed and showed serious deterioration.
The condition of the slate is in “extremely poor condition” due to age, assistant town manager Joy Dubin Grossman said. The slate roof was originally added in 1901 and underwent some modifications in the 1990s.
In putting forward the proposal, Odit said he was “avoiding a ‘this project or that project,’ knowing that both of these are necessary items to be addressed at some point.”
“Whether you phase them in or do it all at once, those are questions to be answered later, but just making sure that eyes are being put on both projects moving forward, was important,” he said.
The prospect of scrapping the current town hall building, however, raised some alarm bells.
“I’m a little nervous to abandon this building as a town hall,” said selectboard member Phil Pouech, adding the building has “historical significance.”
“I would have a hard time doing it, and I think this town would have a hard time doing it, so my hope is that the study says we can remain here and upgrade it and here’s what the cost is … so we can weigh that decision.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.