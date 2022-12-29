First it was the ambulance service. By the end of February, Hinesburg announced it was postponing attempts to create its own ambulance service, citing a lack of available staff.
Then in March, voters handed the selectboard a mandate: reduce the size of its police budget. That cascaded into an exodus of the police staff and discussions with other towns about possibly combining services to address the shortage of available police.
For Hinesburg, 2022 presented town officials with an at times unclear question of what it wants its public safety services — police, fire and EMS — to look like and if it has the available resources and personnel to make that happen.
The town of roughly 4,700 is, over the next decade, set to undergo tremendous change — with more than 400 housing units on the horizon and an at least 15 percent increase in population projected.
Officials recognize this and wrapped up a tumultuous year with the hiring of a consultant to conduct its public safety strategic plan, the first of its kind since 2008, to provide a comprehensive overview of its rescue services.
“What, generally, does public safety mean to residents of Hinesburg? We’re going to get a lot of different opinions,” town manager Todd Odit said. “The consultant will distill those down and say, ‘Here’s what the consensus is, or the majority is, here are what other communities are doing, here are ways you can achieve that vision of public safety.’”
The start of the year began with the disappointing news: the town did not have the available resources or staff to start its own ambulance service.
Contracting for decades with Saint Michael’s Fire and Rescue in Colchester, the town briefly considered starting its own ambulance service but in February received recommendations from the state against that course of action.
“We have stayed optimistic throughout this process that we would be able to maintain adequate coverage between our full-time staff and call staff, while gaining new members along the way,” fire department Chief Nicholas Baker said at the time, “but my concern and realization is it will be unfair to our membership, our citizens and our mutual aid partners for us to continue this venture at this time.”
The town in November finalized a three-year contract with Richmond Rescue, at an annual cost of $66,000 per year, to provide ambulance services — a stopgap of sorts amid its public safety strategic plan.
The bigger news, however, came in March of this year, when Hinesburg voters rejected the police department’s $815,483 budget, casting 484 no votes versus 431 in favor — putting the selectboard and the town manager in the hot seat to get an acceptable budget to the voters before impending deadlines.
Facing pressure from residents over how many officers should be covering the town, officials eventually OK’d a revised budget — only to see three officers head off to neighboring departments like Williston and Shelburne, complicating matters.
“Everything’s out the window at this point,” Odit said at the time.
But the resulting exodus of cops lead to an interesting development: the possible merger of departments into a regional service.
“It’ll reduce the cost for everyone, and it would provide better coverage,” Hinesburg police Chief Anthony Cambridge said. “You’d be covering a wider area, but you’d have more resources and less overhead. It’s an excellent idea.”
Cambridge at first reached out to Shelburne and was in talks with them about merging departments. Those discussions fizzled out, but the town began having joint meetings with Richmond’s selectboard about merging the neighboring departments.
“I just don’t know if there’s enough people out there in the work force to staff all the police departments in the area,” selectboard member Mike Loner said in April. “I don’t know how and when, but I think it’s time to have a really serious conversation with other towns (because) we’re just competing against our neighbors.”
It remains unclear when, or if, that will ever happen.
With a new consultant hired, officials indicated that talks with Richmond would be postponed until their public safety strategic plan is completed.
The company, the Center for Governmental Research based in Rochester, N.Y, will prepare a 10-year strategic plan for achieving specific goals that “reflect the community’s public safety values and vision.” Notably, the company will work hand in hand with a task force of residents, chosen by the selectboard, to help shape the plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.