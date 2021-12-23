Hinesburg has seen some big changes over the last year.
Among them — adopting a town manager form of government, choosing to make all decisions by Australian ballot instead of the floor of town meeting, weathering a controversy with longtime fire chief Al Barber and the appointment of a new one and starting a town ambulance service.
At the Hinesburg Selectboard meeting in early December, chair Merrily Lovell remarked on how big a change switching to a town manager is for the budget process. “For me this is the most dramatic change from how we used to operate.”
Lovell described the old, cumbersome process when individual board members had to meet department heads to go over budgets. Then each town department and committee head would come before the whole board to submit numbers and wish lists for review.
Then the selectboard would make changes and cuts before submitting a final budget to voters.
Now, town manager Todd Odit takes care of most of the heavy lifting, working with the departments and committees to develop his vision of the budget for selectboard review.
“The selectboard is still responsible for approving the budget presented to voters on Town Meeting Day,” Lovell said. “But the town manager has taken over much more of the oversight and made our jobs much easier.”
Only the police department, the fire department and the energy committee directly presented to the selectboard this year because their budgets had significant changes.
Voters approved the switch from a town administrator to town manager in March.
Controversy fires up
In April, when Odit started his new position, controversy erupted surrounding longtime Hinesburg fire chief Al Barber when Facebook posts surfaced that some in the community deemed homophobic, racist or sexist.
During Odit’s first week on the job, Barber retired but withdrew his resignation the next day.
In May, Barber announced he would retire on July 1.
July began with Nick Baker stepping into the role of Hinesburg’s new interim fire chief. Baker joined the department as a volunteer in March, keeping his full-time firefighting and paramedic job in New Hampshire.
He and his wife moved to town in November 2020 when she took a job as a physician at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
In November, interim was dropped from Baker’s title, and he became the full-fledged Hinesburg fire chief.
Ambulance service delay
In March, the town resoundingly voted for Hinesburg to form its own ambulance service. It was first predicted to take just a few months to get started but as the year progressed delivery of the first ambulance has been delayed.
In September, Odit said it would be February or March before the ambulance is ready and the selectboard voted to approve a contract with Richmond Rescue to provide ambulance service through June.
This allowed St. Michael’s Rescue to stop providing ambulance service. It had provided Hinesburg with free ambulance coverage for almost 50 years.
Bye-bye to voice votes
The year ends with one of the biggest and most nostalgic changes — eliminating voting from the floor at Town Meeting Day by voice vote for some critical issues like the budget and switching to secret ballots.
The question of switching exclusively to Australian ballot popped up suddenly in early November during selectboard discussions about how to increase participation in the democratic process.
Town clerk Missy Ross said less than 170 people have attended town meetings in recent years, even prior to COVID-19. This means that for a town of almost 4,700 residents less than 4 percent decide big issues like the town’s budget.
Under Act 162, which was passed so voters across the state could vote safely last year because of the pandemic, the town was able to hold a special election to permanently switch to Australian ballot. But that vote had to be held before the end of December when this temporary provision expires.
On Dec. 7, 407 people showed up to vote. More than 320 of those voters, or more than 70 percent, approved to kill the Vermont tradition of deciding town issues in a meeting of town residents by voice vote.
There will still be a Hinesburg Town Meeting, but no binding votes will be taken.
