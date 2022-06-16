Charlotte’s zoning administrator, Keith Oborne, has submitted his resignation, making him the fourth person to resign from the position since 2019.
Town administrator Dean Bloch didn’t answer questions about the resignation but confirmed on social media that Oborne was planning to leave, adding that his “performance has been excellent, and that he is leaving for personal reasons, he was not asked to leave.”
Oborne was hired in January, jumping from Richmond where he was working as zoning administrator. He was previously a director at International Paper in Paul Smiths, N.Y., director of planning and zoning for Lake George, N.Y., and land use planner for Queensbury, N.Y.
Oborne did not respond to multiple emails and phone messages seeking comment.
His departure marks another setback for a position that has been in flux for years.
The position previously functioned as both the zoning administrator and town planner, “which was definitely too much for one position,” Bloch said. Those positions have since been separated, and Larry Lewack has been the town planner since June 2020.
Jeannine McCrumb worked as the zoning administrator from 2013 to 2016, Bloch said. Aaron Brown then worked from March 2018 to July 2019 but left to take a higher-paying job.
He was replaced by Daniel Morgan, who resigned in January 2021 after less than two years on the job. Wendy Pelletier, who was hired a few months later, stepped down in December 2021 because of family health issues.
“The position is a difficult job — perhaps the hardest in town hall,” Bloch said in his social media post. “There are constant time pressures, complex town and state regulations that require interpretation, conflicting goals between parties, and occasionally difficult personalities.
“The permitting and enforcement processes can be stressful for all parties, and this can bring out the less pleasant side of people going through the process,” he added. “Sometimes doing a good job means taking unpopular positions.”
Bloch said that the selectboard has reached out to the planning commission and development review board “to see what can be improved upon.”
“The position of zoning administrator in a small town is not one that a lot of people aspire to. Vermont is a small state with a limited number of land use professionals,” Bloch said. “It’s certainly hoped that we will find a good zoning administrator who will stay for several years; but there are many factors at play, and that’s not guaranteed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.