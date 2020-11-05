Michael “Mike” Yantachka, Democrat, Charlotte, will continue to serve in the Vermont House of Representatives.
He ran unopposed and received 2,213 votes from Charlotte voters and 18 votes from Hinesburg voters, according to unofficial election night counts from the towns’ clerks.
“I’m very honored to serve the district of Charlotte and the part of Hinesburg that I represent. I appreciate the confidence that people put in me,” Yantachka said.
He has represented the district for the past decade. Last session, he served on the House Committee on Energy and Technology. He also served as vice chair of the Public Educational and Government Access Committee looking at the future of public access television channels and services across the state.
Yantachka said he has served on an energy-related committee since entering the legislature 10 years ago. His educational background is in mathematics, with a strong interest in science as well. He feels Vermont has done a good job working on electricity generations and moving away from fossil fuels.
“The next trick is to continue the work and work on converting our transportation and heating into cleaner and more efficient energy consumption,” he said.
Yantachka was born in Pennsylvania but moved to Vermont in 1978, becoming a Charlotte resident in 1985.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.