The massive pothole on the Dorset Street bridge in Charlotte — which the selectboard approved using emergency funds to fix last week — has been repaired as of Monday afternoon.
Town administrator Dean Bloch said the town expects to apply for a grant to replace the entire deck next year, Bloch said.
“This goes down in the records as one of the fastest repairs we’ve ever done,” said selectboard chair Jim Faulkner.
Parent Construction of Hinesburg completed the project which cost Charlotte $21,300 from the town’s operating budget, and Faulkner noted that “(Hugh Lewis Jr.) also negotiated that we use a used one-inch piece of steel and saved us $1,700.”
The bridge, which has been closed to traffic since April 25, is now open, but with a 15-ton weight limit that was approved at Monday night’s meeting.
While also supporting an application for a more permanent repair, town road commissioner Hugh Lewis Jr. spearheaded the efforts for the temporary fix and encouraged the weight limit that would allow school buses to cross.
VT Digger contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.