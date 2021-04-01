As the news of a new, highly contagious virus swept through the nation, changing life, it became abundantly clear that caregivers, sewers and tailors, cooks, cleaners and many others with unique skills and trades would be in-demand.
Many seamstresses, housekeepers, preschool teachers and nurses became the keepers of life-or-death knowledge especially in the early stages of the pandemic as Vermont fought an airborne enemy it barely understood.
Molly Smith, of Charlotte, had been working for her mother’s clothing business, Mary Lynn O’Shea Studio, for 10 years when the pandemic began.
Although she and her mother, Mary Lynn O’Shea, have different political beliefs, different interests, and different personalities, Smith felt lucky to have an adult relationship with her parents.
“It’s interesting to balance my own independence with being a more equal member of the family as an adult,” she said.
For many years, Smith and her mother would attend shows to display their products, but with the onslaught of the coronavirus, many clients were canceling those events.
Smith, concerned about keeping occupied and feeling pulled to find a way to fight the deadly spread of the virus, thought “Well, what can I do? I can sew.”
And she has, making masks.
One conversation about giving back to the community with O’Shea later, they agreed that she would provide the funds for expensive fabric needed to make high quality masks, and Smith would provide the labor.
Both women realized that, in this project, they could collaborate with their own individual strengths —financial capital from O’Shea’s successful career as a businesswoman and administrative assistance — and enthusiasm, good design and a commitment to community outreach from Smith.
This mother-daughter, employer-employee team was able to create a truly successful, truly useful public aid effort — masks.
As for the actual design and construction process, “I took apart an N-95 mask, because in the beginning there weren’t any good patterns online,” Smith said, noting that it was “mind blowing” that no one had yet seemed to have had the thought to take one apart, modify the design and make the plans available on the internet.
She purchased materials using her mother’s seed money and donations from community members, and credits the University of Vermont Medical Center’s recycling program with providing her with “blue wrap” — a sterile, non-woven fabric she could use in her layered mask pattern.
In addition to donations, people have also offered to sew. It became clear, Smith said, once the project was underway, that was going to be a community endeavor. In that spirit, free patterns are available on her website for those who can’t afford masks but would like to make their own.
Smith is still making free masks for the healthcare industry, but has also seen a boom in demand for the masks she stocks for sale in her own Etsy store.
“I was hesitant to start selling them,” Smith said, “but I put up 10 different designs and they sold out in a day. One hundred masks in one day.”
Soon she realized that she needed to offer more than one size (most are now available in extra small through large), and experimented with several runs of “cause masks.”
“I made printed masks with different slogans and patterns like ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘tacos and tattoos’ for young teens,” and a portion of proceeds from the sale of these trendier masks were donated to the Black Lives Matter movement and Spectrum Youth & Family Services.
There is also a buy-one-give-one option, when purchasing a mask through Smith’s online shop, in which a customer can choose to pay for the price of fabric along with the price of the mask they’ve bought, and Smith will make and donate a mask to someone in need of one.
According to Smith, it was “shocking and uplifting” to find that many people chose to spend the extra money to make sure that someone with fewer resources could also have a well-made piece of protection equipment.
To purchase, visit marylynnoshea.com/mask-project, and to learn more about Smith and O’Shea’s business venture, see marylynnoshea.com.
