All the articles Charlotte approved at Town Meeting Day will be confirmed by Australian ballot in April.
Even a vote to raise zero dollars.
By charter rules, expiring after this spring, budget articles or articles concerning the budget do not become effective in the town of Charlotte until they are approved by an Australian ballot – this year on April 7.
This will be the fourth and last year of the town’s unique experiment to increase town participation in the voting process, said Town Administrator Dean Bloch.
The April vote procedure was approved in 2016 and was used from 2017 until this year.
The selectboard has let the provision in the charter for the confirming vote expire because the actual effect was the opposite of what was intended. Former Selectboard chair Lane Morrison has said the April Australian ballot was instituted to try to get more “than a couple hundred people to come out” and participate in voting on town issues.
Town Clerk Mary Mead said the cost of the April vote has been minimal because the turnout has been so small she hasn’t needed extra help.
Article 3 – the selectboard’s proposed general fund budget of $3.4 million for fiscal year 2020-21 – was amended from the floor on Tuesday by a motion introduced by resident Walter Gates increasing the budget for ash tree removal by $10,000 to $20,000.
Gates said, “I’m not a tree man. But I have one piece of experience, which most of you do not have – in January of this year, I had over 40 ash trees removed from my own property. Some of these were dangerous to life and property. There were some that were within 10 feet of my garage and 25 feet of my house.”
He said that $10,000 for one year was not enough because the emerald ash borer is coming, and nothing is going to stop it. “If we don’t budget enough money early on, we’re going to pay more later” because it costs more to take dead trees down and it’s dangerous.
Migrating nonprofit budget
Before the general budget was passed, another amendment was proposed moving the almost $18,000 town donation for 22 nonprofit organizations back into the general budget.
Selectboard chair Matt Krasnow said, “The rationale from the majority of the board this year was to have the community make a decision about which nonprofits, if any, the town would like the town to be donating money to.”
Krasnow said he thought the allocations were done in the past on the floor of Town Meetings and at some time “it was rolled into the general fund budget.”
Marty Illick, who is on the planning commission and is executive director of the Lewis Creek Association (one of the 22 nonprofit organizations that often benefit for the town’s largesse), objected to removing the donations to nonprofits from the town budget and making it a separate article – Article 5. “That presumes that people know what the select board knows. … We all went into the selectboard and made our reports, answered questions and discussed, so the depth of knowledge on the selectboard is far greater than what’s on this floor – no offense.”
She said the organizations and the town have “a public-private partnership. This is the way we do business in Vermont.”
The majority of residents at Town Meeting agreed with Illick and cast their ayes for returning the $18,000 for donations to nonprofits to the general budget.
The general fund budget passed with only a smattering of dissenting votes.
Voting for nothing
Although all of the funds for nonprofits had been reallocated to the general fund budget, Article 5 still had to be voted on – it had been warned as an article to be considered at Town Meeting. And since it is a budget related article, the Town Charter requires for it to be voted on at the last April Australian ballot confirmation vote.
So, after some discussion about how this might be confusing to the paltry number of voters that will probably show up to vote, Article 5 was amended to have the town “raising the sum of zero dollars” for nonprofits.
And it was approved with only shouts of ayes. And appropriately, there were zero nays.
The voice voters also approved, with a strong shout of ayes and just a few dissenting shouts, Article 4 for $57,000 to be raised for the next phase of construction on the Town Link Trail.
Shortly before adjournment of the 2020 Charlotte Town Meeting, the few remaining residents passed a resolution for the town to send a letter to Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thurnberg, thanking her for her “courageous and inspirational efforts to make a difference in the global climate crisis” and apologizing for “the greedy priorities of our federal government” which is ignoring “that our house is on fire.”