The Feb. 24 selectboard meeting only had one item on the agenda, generating a focused discussion concerning the Memorandum of Understanding with Champlain Valley School District for city elections.
In fact, the only attendees of the meeting were two local reporters, the town administrator and notetaker —even the selectboard was down a member—board chair Matt Krasnow called in from his vacation to weigh in.
During the previous two meetings the board had discussed CVSD’s proposed policies for Election Day and other voting events, and after some back and forth with the district about the board’s concerns, specifically election security and who would pay for it, CVSD submitted an MOU for the board to consider.
Board members Louise McCarren and Fritz Tegatz led a discussion on, at first, why they felt the district’s asks were unreasonable, and then what the strategy should be going forward in an agreement with the district.
McCarren’s primary concern, echoed by Tegatz, was that although the Charlotte Community School has been the town polling place for decades, the proposed agreement seems to shift the dynamic of power in the direction of the district being able to deny the town use of the property on a whim.
Although she said she respected their concerns about security, McCarren pointed out that the district’s estimate of 900-1100 people per election is exaggerated, and no memorandum should be drafted based on inaccurate numbers.
Tegatz agreed, suggesting that the district should focus on outlining the town’s right to use the election facilities as they see fit, and that the current agreement has the town asking permission instead of viewing the facility as a public space that is used for multiple equally important civic uses.
Where the selectboard members seemed to disagree, albeit slightly, was in how to move forward with the district.
McCarren suggested that whatever the short-term solution, a long-term answer might include moving Town Meeting Day to a Saturday, or to find a new home for city elections.
Charlotte currently has school on town meeting day, and several board members expressed that it didn’t make sense to have school open, but were unclear if there was anything they could do about it. Other board members wondered if it might be time to get the city attorney involved, and worried that CVSD might be surprised by the city’s objections.
When discussing moving forward, there was some agreement that volleying requests back and forth indefinitely was an inefficient way to come to an agreement.
Tegatz suggested the city take a firmer position; he said that “playing ball in their court” is going to lead to the city being taken advantage of. Eventually, the board came to a nearly unanimous agreement, with only Krasnow voting no, to reach out to CVSD with a request to meet in the same room physically to work through the use of space agreement.
They said this meeting should happen quickly, because the town will need to use the facility for the quickly approaching Town Meeting Day on March 3.
McCarren said she would like to draft a list of five points of what matters most to the board, and others chimed in suggesting that the city should ask CVSD what its policy goals are so that the city knows better how to reach an agreement that satisfied both parties.
Krasnow led the board to an efficient and on-time adjournment, but not before reminding everyone that the new library is “beautiful and open for business,” and that although the old wing is technically open, it’s being re-carpeted at the moment so patrons may want to steer clear until that work is finished.