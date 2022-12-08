Charlotte’s selectboard is taking steps at remedying a pervasive speeding problem that residents say has been an issue in the town for years.
In October, a group of 36 residents along Greenbush Road demanded action by filing a petition that “implores the Select Board to act to enforce the traffic laws on our street in response to ongoing community concern about the challenges dangerous drivers pose to safe automotive, pedestrian and bicycle travel within our neighborhood.”
“It seems to have really hit a crescendo recently, since the pandemic began and there’s much higher traffic coming through the roads in Vermont with our population changes and our travel increases,” said Carla Hunter, a Greenbush Road resident.
“Please, we need meaningful change,” she said. “We need action.”
The selectboard responded by asking the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission to conduct a traffic-calming study on Greenbush Road. The study provided a slew of options for town officials to consider, including speed humps, road splitters, changing the fog lines and installing speed feedback radar signs along different points on the road to encourage drivers to slow down.
While most residents expressed support for the propositions, another Greenbush resident, Chris Davis, reminded the selectboard that regardless of these options, with no police force in Charlotte, drivers generally face little consequence for breaking traffic laws.
“I really support all the initiatives by all of our neighbors to address the speeding,” he said at the Nov. 14 selectboard meeting. “But without enforcement, what you’re going to have is people hitting those speed tables at speed in the dark.”
“Nice concept, but without enforcement it won’t matter a lot,” he said later.
Charlotte contracts with Vermont State Police for law enforcement services, but troopers are only called to Charlotte when there’s a call for service and do not routinely patrol the town. In addition to the traffic study, town administrator Dean Bloch has been checking in with the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department about providing future assistance in patrolling the town for speeders.
“I did talk with the Chittenden County sheriff, Kevin McLaughlin and Lt. Dan Gamelin from that office,” wrote Bloch in an email. “Sheriff McLaughlin indicated that he will be retiring in January and Dan Gamelin will be replacing him then — so they both indicated we should reach back out to them in January to see if they can provide assistance with traffic enforcement. Dan Gamelin sounded optimistic that they could provide some amount of assistance.”
Residents of Greenbush Road expressed gratitude for the consideration of the traffic study, but are pressing for these ideas to become a reality sooner rather than later.
“I want to thank you all so much for expediting this report, we are so very grateful. I was so surprised to see it today and I’m surprised we are having this much discussion,” said Greenbush resident Damaris Herlihy. “My biggest questions are what are our next steps and what are our opportunities to respond properly?”
Bloch explained that a representative from the regional planning commission will be available at the Dec. 12 selectboard meeting, to answer questions about the traffic study and how the town should move forward.
“We’ve come a long way in such a short amount of time,” selectboard chair Jim Faulkner said. “I think these will go into place, we just have to define how exactly we are going to do and get costs and so forth.”
