The Town Link Trail — so named because it would link the town up with a bike and walking trail from Mt. Philo to the town beach — was the subject of another discussion at the Charlotte Selectboard meeting.
Nothing was decided — officially.
Although no motions were made or passed at the June 14 meeting, the board seems to have reached consensus that the trail should be moved away from the Clemmons Family Farm.
During previous selectboard meetings, Lydia Clemmons shared her concerns about having the trail running close to the farm where she grew up.
Clemmons Family Farm is one of 19 African American-owned farms in Vermont. The farm is a nonprofit organization that sponsors tours of the historic 148-acre farm, classes, performances, cultural events and school outreach.
The Clemmons family is worried about potential racist incidents from trail users directed at people attending events at the farm.
Mike and Margaret Russell, whose property the trail crosses, outlined several alternative routes that would move it further away from the Clemmons farm. An earlier proposal brought the trail within 700 feet of the farm, which Clemmons said was too close.
The Russells bought the property in the late 1990s and the sale included an easement for the construction of a future trail, Mike Russell said.
One of the alternate routes the Russells proposed is a mowed trail Mike Russell uses to walk to work at Pease Mountain Law in West Charlotte Village.
This trail crosses property on the north side of Ferry Road just west of the railroad tracks, home to the abandoned commuter train station. Constructing this section of the trail would require getting an easement from the state Agency of Transportation, which owns this property, Russell said.
The other option is to run the trail down Ferry Road for about a quarter of a mile where it would turn north onto the Russells’ property and then head west to Lake Road. This option would require getting an easement from the family that owns the property on Ferry Road, Russell said.
“I think we’re in a good place,” chair Matt Krasnow said after the Russells’ presentation. He said their suggestions would be on the agenda for the next selectboard meeting, Monday, June 28.
Bill Regan, the chair of the town’s trails committee, recommended changing a passage in the town link trail study so it said this section of trail would be “as far away from the Clemmons Family Farm as is feasible.”
Previously, the document had said the planners hoped “when this segment of the Town Link Trail is actually constructed, conditions in the country and the state will be better and that the Clemmons Family Farm will not have the valid concerns they have now.”
Regan said, “That’s a wonderful aspiration but not necessarily likely in the timeframe of this study.”
