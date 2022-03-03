11:55 a.m. — Charlotte resident votes against community center study
Charlotte Town Hall was busy and moving on town meeting day, as this cold and cloudy Tuesday didn’t keep voters away from the polls or speaking up about Charlotte town issues.
One of these voters was Kristen L’Esperance, 42, who works as a designer.
“I feel like there was an exploratory budget for a potential community center that I don’t feel like we need,” L’Esperance said.
“I just felt it was my obligation,” said L’Esperance regarding her decision to come out Tuesday, voting on the issues that were pertinent to her and leaving the others blank.
12:04 p.m. — Resident votes in her second Town Meeting Day
Local Charlotte resident Madison Denton, 22, works as a bookkeeper in Charlotte and braved the cold Tuesday to vote.
She came to oppose the community center building, saying she thinks it will negatively impact Charlotte residents with higher taxes.
“They’re trying to put in the building for the swimming pool and basketball courts, and I voted against it for property tax reasons,” Denton said.
Denton said it’s an unnecessary use of time, money and space.
“That was my main reason for coming to vote today,” Denton said, regarding her second Town Meeting Day experience.
12:23 p.m. — Charlotte resident has never missed a chance to vote
Joan Weed, 83, has been voting her entire life, and this year’s town meeting day was no different.
Weed even put on an old pair of dazzling, blue-stoned earrings for the event, highlighting the importance of the occasion in terms of coming out to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Weed grew up in Connecticut where voting is “far more political, believe it or not. Up here, at least locally, it doesn’t matter, at least to me, what party you’re in. We don’t think about what ticket you write. We think of who’s running and if they’re worthy of the office,” Weed said as she left Charlotte Town Hall.
“I’ve been reading about the fire department budget, and the potential for the new community center issue, and also the library, which was pulled out of the budget and put in a different category,” Weed said.
“The budget was very high for the Charlotte fire department, much higher than surrounding towns and much higher than usual. I voted for supporting the fire department mostly because I read a lot about it and I know what they do for us,” Weed said.
Weed was unsure how to vote regarding the community center, ultimately deciding to vote against the idea.
“The first president I was able to vote for was John Kennedy, it was a wonderful thing, and you wouldn’t believe how excited we were to vote,” said Weed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.