Although a $35,000 fund established in 1953 to maintain four graves in Grandview Cemetery has grown to $725,000 over the years, the town can’t use any of that fund’s principal to help pay for needed work to the rest of the cemetery.
But it can use the interest, Charlotte Selectboard chair Matt Krasnow said at Monday’s selectboard meeting.
Krasnow said the town’s attorney confirmed that the fund cannot be used to help pay for improvements to the rest of the cemetery.
Margaretta P. Page bequeathed $35,000 to maintain just the graves of four of her relatives and Charlotte has managed that fund since. Through wise investment the fund has grown to a startling size.
At an August meeting, trustee of public funds Moe Harvey predicted that the fund could top $1 million in a couple of years if the town continues to only dip into the interest.
The trustee of public funds, an elected position, oversee such funds, although over time this is the only fund remaining in Charlotte. Harvey asked for a legal review to see if the Grandview Cemetery could use some of the principal on other necessary work.
Krasnow said the legal counsel the board received was that it would not be proper to use any of the principal, but the interest that goes to the Grandview Cemetery Association can be used for “the general upkeep and maintenance of that cemetery.”
The inquiry initiated a conversation with a board member of the Grandview Cemetery Association about improving communication with the town. Krasnow said he wanted to work on developing “a real short memorandum of understanding for the next few hundred years that this fund is growing that creates the expectation of an annual meeting between the Grandview Cemetery Association and the trustee of public funds.”
The purpose would be for the association and the trustee to get together once a year to talk about how the fund is performing and upcoming maintenance needs.
“The Grandview Cemetery Association would be appreciative of having that structure because the trustee of public funds is an elected position. It may be appointed someday,” Krasnow said. “It would be good to just have a document in place to give them guidance as those positions change.”
