To the rescue, times two

Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services Deputy Chief Rob Mullin had a play date this week with Rhodes Lampman, whom he helped to deliver at home in January along with EMT Arron Barney. Mullin delivered Rhodes on the bathroom floor of the family’s home but Tully, left, waited until after the ambulance got to the hospital to make his arrival.
Mullin visited the twins’ parents, Willa and Eric Lampman, last week. Willa fondly refers to Mullin as her “birth doula” and said that they’re still full of gratitude for Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services.
“We’re just so grateful for the fire and rescue squad, and for Rob and Arron’s amazing efforts to deliver Rhodes. It was a pretty intense situation for me and my husband and they were so kind and supportive,” she said. (More at thecharlottebridge.org)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.