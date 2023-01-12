Closing out the year, the team at Sustainable Charlotte couldn’t help but think about the friends and partners who’ve done so much through the year to support the community.
In 2022, Sustainable Charlotte arranged and sponsored many community events, both online and in-person, to serve and engage the community. The organization has supported the collection of special recyclables at the library, maintained a connection to the worldwide transition community and launched an updated website, as well as setting up new web format to facilitate sharing upcoming events and community outreach efforts.
Sustainable Charlotte has big plans for 2023 — including starting a fourth Wednesday webinars and events program. Residents may learn more and register for free events at bit.ly/3ZyEPbs. Events and speakers include Good Point Recycling CEO Robin Ingenthron on Jan. 25, Abenaki Chief Don Stevens on food security on Feb. 22, a talk on gardens and home biodiversity on March 22, and a film about Mongolia by Sas Carey on April 26.
Sustainable Charlotte is also collaborating with the Charlotte Library and the Charlotte Conservation Commission to host a reading discussion of “Our Better Nature” with stories about the work being done in Vermont. That discussion began on Jan. 9.
For the last evening of the discussion, the group will be joined by the authors of the book. Residents may register for this on the library or Sustainable Charlotte websites.
As the weather warms up, Sustainable Charlotte hopes to be able to gather more frequently in-person and continue supporting the pollinator pathways community connection. Members look forward to opportunities to reach and partner more closely with other local groups to help build and support the community.
One of the key requirements for the group’s newly built website was to give people an easy way to help support events and programs.
Sustainable Charlotte is a 501(c)-3 non-profit organization, so all donations are tax-free and directly support themission. Donate online at thewebsite, or mail a check payable to “Sustainable Charlotte Vermont” to treasurer Wolfger Schneider, at 18 Common Way, Charlotte VT 05445.
