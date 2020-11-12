Is Charlotte ready for the future and dealing with COVID-19?
Charlotte residents are asked to participate in a resiliency survey. The town’s unofficial COVID-19 team and community partners have created an online link and hard copies are available at a number of spots around the area. Paper copies can be found at Charlotte Library, Spear’s Corner Store, Children’s Center on Ferry Road, Congregational Church in the breezeway, children’s center at the church or at the food shelf. Green drop boxes are available for completed surveys.
Find the online version at bit.ly/05445VT or the websites for the library and town government.
Complete by Dec. 11.
Resources available currently
Food
Meals are available school-aged children learning either remotely or in-person, and the food shelf is open Wednesdays from 5–7 p.m. at the Charlotte Congregational Church. Call 425 3252 to register.
Emotional and mental health
• Vermont 211.
• Pathways Vermont available for 24-hour calls or texts at 1-883-888-2557.
• Northeastern Family Institute for families with children, nfivermont.org.
• First Call 488-7777 is for crisis situations.
Financial assistance
Emergency help is available through the food shelf, Charlotte Congregational Church and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. Requests can be made by calling 425 3252 or 425 3130.
