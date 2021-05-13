Some people watch reruns of the Gilmore Girls. Some people watch meetings of their local government bodies.
Selectboard, planning commission, zoning board, oh my! Bill Stuono of Charlotte is not a Gilmore Girls fan; he’s the type who watches the machinations of his small-town movers and shakers.
Stuono put his name into consideration for the planning commission at least three times — and was selected on his third try.
Although he is a member of the planning commission now, he came back determinedly until he was appointed.
Fascination
Now, besides the planning commission, he is on the site committee for the proposed recreation center, the sand shed committee and the planning commission liason to the Charlotte trails committee.
So: What fuels his fascination with the minutiae of municipal affairs in Charlotte?
“I’m a lifelong learner type who follows news and government,” Stuono said.
Stuono said he attends a lot of meetings. Even before the pandemic made it easy to attend virtually from home, he was a regular at the selectboard and other town board and commission meetings.
“I do attend meetings, but I often don’t say anything. I sometimes will chime in on something regarding state regulation or anything related to planning or land use, but I don’t usually chime in on other things,” Stuono said. “Most of it’s to keep myself abreast of town issues.”
He said he doesn’t have agenda; it’s more of his interest in town issues. “I just want to see the town make good decisions.”
Stuono describes himself as a policy person who follows the international, national, state, local and environmental news.
And he has followed these his whole life.
Stuono got his master’s in planning and policy from Stony Brook University in New York.
He said planning and policy is basic training for working in town government. People that graduated from Stuono’s program became town managers, state or federal policy analysts, worked in environmental fields, “anything that requires analysis.”
At the May 3 Charlotte Selectboard meeting, Stuono put his name forward as an alternate for the zoning board if that position came open in the future, but said he was happy to withdraw if someone else was interested in the position.
“I’m always looking to recruit new blood to our boards,” Stuono said. “All of our boards need to train the next generation because you can’t just jump in and be up to speed overnight. It’s always good when you’re bringing on new people to help train them.”
Although he has spent a good bit of time reading lots of Charlotte’s regulations and considers himself relatively well versed in them, Stuono said he wouldn’t say he was the most knowledgeable. He singled out selectboard member Frank Tenney as someone whose knowledge of town regulations is impressive.
“Frank Tenney is really, really knowledgeable. He’s not being portrayed, in my opinion, in an accurate, light. He’s very fair and unbiased and he also knows things well,” Stuono said.
Local government lifer
Stuono has lived in the Sheehan Green development in Charlotte for five years. Before that he lived in South Burlington where he served on the development and review board and the planning commission and Shelburne where he was on the development and review board.
“My first visit to Vermont in the early 1980s was camping at Mt. Philo,” Stuono said. “Ever since then I had always wanted to live in Charlotte.”
Stuono has been a 25-year volunteer with the Flynn Center and a 27-year volunteer with the Vermont International Film Festival, he said, “So, I follow the arts. Anything that’s community related.”
Stuono would not say why he thought it had taken three tries before he was appointed to the planning commission. He said the selectboard would have to answer that.
“I’m sure you already know the answer,” Stuono said.
Selectboard chair Matt Krasnow said he didn’t know the answer, though.
“I don’t know that it was really one thing any time,” Krasnow said. “It was weighing the candidates at each time against each other. I don’t think there’s anything specific.”
The conversation about Stuono’s several unsuccessful attempts to be on the planning commission ended with Krasnow asking, “If you find out, would you write about it or tell me?”
