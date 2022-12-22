Lauren and Matt Daley, along with their three children, are helping to create holiday traditions for the residents of Charlotte and the surrounding area at their new Christmas tree farm, Split Rock Tree Farm.
The tree farm is nestled at 4224 Greenbush Road and welcomes everyone. Although the passion for Christmas tree farming wasn’t initially in the cards for the family, it has become a way for the family to build community and spread joy throughout the holiday season.
“My college roommate’s family has a huge Christmas tree farm in Massachusetts, and even after college we would go down there and experience all of it,” said Lauren.
Their 11-acre property was purchased in 2016 with the intention of cultivating the land for tree planting and building their home. “We bought this with the intention of planting that first spring and then later broke ground on the house,” the couple explained.
Although the team had modest agriculture experience, Matt took a University of Vermont extension course and sourced information on the ins and outs of tree farming from local experts.
“I called Dave Werner, a tree farmer down in Middlebury, and said ‘you don’t have to pay me, but I’ll come down and work for you, just lead me through the process.’ He and his family are great,” said Matt.
Although “tree farmer” isn’t their job title, the duo doesn’t lack an ounce of dedication for their passion project. When they aren’t at the farm, Matt is a Vermont State Police officer and Lauren works as a school counselor.
The family spent the pandemic digging holes, planting trees and building the foundations for their business.
“In 2020, the kids and I would go out and dig the holes for a couple hours,” Lauren explained. “I have pictures, it was really cute.”
Although their planted trees weren’t quite ready to sell this year, they outsourced trees and wreaths.
“This was our first year selling trees and we really had no idea what to expect,” said Matt. “So, only having 100 trees was perfect, we could kind of figure out what people wanted.”
The year proved to be better than they anticipated — not only did the couple sell out, but they also had to restock their wreath supply midway through the season.
In addition to tree selling, they also offered hot chocolate, candy canes, wooden ornaments handmade by Matt and featured local vendors such as the Gilded Elephant gift shop and Elli Parr jewelry.
“We started to do what we called Friday Night Lights, so we had the lights going, the music going and fire going outside,” said Matt. “It was really cool.”
Split Rock Tree Farm has 6,000 planted trees, mostly balsam firs with some Fraser firs, which will be set for cutting in 2024. Until then, the couple plans on outsourcing trees next year to keep up their momentum.
The endeavor has been a family affair since the beginning — even for their English mastiff, Phoebe — and Matt and Lauren hope that the tradition endures for years to come.
“Everyone seemed to really be having a great time and that’s the hope that we can get people from Shelburne, Hinesburg, South Burlington and have it become a family tradition,” said Matt.
