Charlotte town officials received unexpected news last month after bids for a long-awaited town garage construction project came in well above a $3 million cost estimate.
Although several companies came to a pre-bid meeting, only two companies submitted official bids.
The first came from Nayler and Breen Builders of Brandon, whose projected cost for the project was $3,795,222. The second, Farrington Construction of Shelburne, estimated the project at $3,796,000.
With secured funding for the project in place — a voter-approved $1.5 million bond, highway reserve funds of $500,000, and $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds — town officials aren’t yielding on their previously projected budget, but say they are hard at work on other options.
A special selectboard meeting took place Nov. 2, Wednesday night, after The Citizen went to press. Prior to the meeting, member Lewis Mudge said that he wasn’t sure any vote was going to take place, but that there would “certainly be an update surrounding discussions that (selectboard chair) Jim (Faulkner) would have been having with the contractors.”
At a meeting on Oct. 24, members rejected both bids for the town garage before moving for Faulkner and town administrator Dean Bloch to contact each bidder to negotiate their bids.
The selectboard has made this conversation a top priority since the previous facility on Church Hill Road was destroyed in a late-night fire in last December. That fire destroyed all the snowplows used to clear Charlotte’s 80 miles of roads.
The town’s roads have remained under the control of the current road commissioner Junior Lewis for nearly 23 years, and although Lewis has no plans to retire, officials are aware of the potential for eventually being forced into creating a municipal road commission, which could come at a hefty cost for the town.
“At this particular time, and with the way Charlotte is developing, someday we are going to have to have our own municipal road service. This is a baby step going forward, so at least we have a building now,” said Faulkner, “The town garage is the first step.”
Plans for the location of the new garage remain at the 54-acre town-owned property between Route 7 and Greenbush Road, the former flea market site.
Faulkner reports that negotiations are moving in a positive direction.
“We have started negotiations with both bidders,” he said. “We seem to be gaining pretty well and we should have an answer at the next selectboard meeting.”
Should negotiations sour, Faulkner said the town will weigh the options of going out to bid again, though he remains confident that the town will ultimately find a solution.
“We are pushing back on it,” he said.
