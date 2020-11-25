A resilience survey that caused confusion at a selectboard meeting last month is now on the town’s website, ready for community members to respond.
People can rate Charlotte on its resiliency, in the form of natural disaster preparedness, COVID-19 preparedness, infrastructure and more.
Its creators hope the survey will shed light on what the town is doing well — and what it could improve.
Back in October, the Charlotte selectboard was ready to decline a partnership with Community Action for Resilience on the survey – making a motion before listening to community partners. The partners are a group of community members who have been meeting every few weeks via Zoom, since April, to discuss the pandemic and identify ways to provide resources to neighbors in need, Margaret Woodruff, the Charlotte Library Director and a member of the partners, said.
During an Oct. 12 meeting, selectboard member Louise McCarren said the two big issues were where the community resilience organizations get its funding and how the data would be used.
McCarren presented the board with a draft resolution to decline partnership with the community group. She understood, she said, there was not a lot of support on the board for the endeavor.
Rev. Kevin Goldenbogen of the Charlotte Congregational Church, who had contributed to the Charlotte Community Partners’ efforts around the survey, though, questioned the board’s process.
“I’m just confused about the motion, and the motion to not support when we haven’t spoken yet,” Goldenbogen said. “I’m just confused about the process. And it feels perhaps that there have been some conversations behind the scenes that we’re not privy to.”
He explained that the Charlotte Community Partners wanted to bring the survey idea to the selectboard to share information about what they were doing — not to seek the town’s permission.
“There’s a motion before we even speak to not support it, so I’m just confused about the process and looking for some clarification about that,” he reiterated.
McCarren said she spoke with Margaret Woodruff, Charlotte library director and a Charlotte Community Partners member, and had sat in on discussions about the survey.
“What we’re trying to do as a board is to come to the board meetings prepared,” she said. “In our board packets is all of the information that you provided us and emails, which, these are public documents. So that’s really what’s been going on.”
The Charlotte Community Partners were then invited to present information about the survey.
The selectboard amended McCarren’s motion to say the board would permit the Community Action for Resilience assessment data to be available at Town Hall.
Why so quick?
Selectboard members did not discuss the topic outside of the public meeting, McCarren said during a phone conversation.
The selectboard prepares for meetings by reading its publicly available board packet ahead of the meetings, she added.
McCarren started the discussion off with a proposed motion in the interest of efficiency. She did not know if everyone on the board was on the same page, the decision was up to her fellow board members, she said.
“Too many times we defer things that we really need to make decisions for better or for worse,” she said. “We’re trying be more efficient, so that we’re not sitting there especially at 9:30 at night asking ourselves dumb bunny questions that we should have answered already.”
McCarren said she doesn’t believe the board will begin with a motion before a presentation like that again.
“It didn’t work very well,” she said. “We welcome and encourage participation by citizens. That’s essential to get our job done. We encourage and respect every comment from town folks, and we want that input.”
Reached by phone, Goldenbogen said the Charlotte Community Partners were just looking to keep the selectboard abreast of their group’s efforts.
“We said, ‘Why don’t we, as a courtesy, and for good communication, and just general community awareness, let’s go to the selectboard, and let them know what we’re doing,’–” he said.
Plus, the group wanted to ask permission to place copies of the survey in Town Hall and share a link to the online version on the town’s website.
He thinks the point of confusion was that the selectboard thought the group was asking it to be a partner in the effort.
As for the motion made before the group spoke, Goldenbogen didn’t want to guess at what happened behind the scenes — that meeting was his first interaction with the selectboard, he said.
“Even with the confusion with the selectboard, I see them as an ally, and I think they see us as a positive force,” he said. “Folks on the selectboard I have never met before I now know and can go to and have a conversation.
“My bottom line is that the Charlotte Community Partners and the resiliency assessment has just covered a great strength and resilience already built into our town. I’m very optimistic about our ability to handle problems.”
