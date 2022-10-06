Jim Faulkner, Charlotte’s selectboard chair, got a call recently from a resident that one the town’s radar speed signs on Hinesburg Road wasn’t working.
The device, the caller said, “works OK, but if you go over 70 miles per hour it doesn’t register anything.”
“He was doing 70 and wanted to tell me that speed cart was no good,” Faulkner said.
Charlotte has a speeding problem — on Route 7; on Greenbush Road, where drivers frequently fly along the residential road at 40 to 50 mph; and on Hinesburg Road, where the Charlotte Community School operates without a designated school zone.
With no police force in Charlotte, drivers generally face little consequence for breaking traffic laws. It’s been an issue in town for years, residents say, but now, a group of 36 residents along Greenbush Road are calling for action.
They’ve filed a petition that “implores the Select Board to act to enforce the traffic laws on our street in response to ongoing community concern about the challenges dangerous drivers pose to safe automotive, pedestrian and bicycle travel within our neighborhood.”
“As far as I’m aware, this has been an ongoing conversation for 30 years in this village” but “it seems to have really hit a crescendo recently, since the pandemic began, and there’s much higher traffic coming through the roads in Vermont with our population changes and our travel increases,” said Carla Hunter, a Greenbush Road resident.
“Please, we need meaningful change,” she said. “We need action.”
The selectboard is already pressing to make changes to Hinesburg Road and will likely vote to designate part of the road a 25-mph school zone at their next selectboard meeting. They will also add signage along the road and will mark the asphalt but are still deciding whether to install flashing lights.
“A little more work needs to be done on that,” Faulkner said. “That’s something we have to coordinate with the neighbors as well, because they may not want a flashing light in their kitchen.”
Selectboard member Frank Tenney added: “You’re going to have other people that are going to say, ‘I don’t want that flashing light outside my house.’ Those are the concerns we have to look at. Hopefully, everybody in town is willing to give a little and allow us to have flashing lights.”
The town also plans on reaching out to the state and to Chittenden County regarding traffic safety on Route 7. Town administrator Dean Bloch told the selectboard that he is talking to the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission about conducting a traffic study.
He also said he would check in with the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department to “see if they can provide any person power to traffic enforcement in town.”
Charlotte contracts with Vermont State Police for law enforcement services, but troopers are only called to Charlotte when there’s a call for service and do not routinely patrol the town.
“We’re got rural roads and no police,” selectboard member Lewis Mudge said. “We have the state police, and we also sometimes get police from other municipalities to come, but at the end of the day this is why we need to take these mitigating effects.”
The issue has reached a tipping point for some residents throughout the town.
“I think you guys need to get serious about how to solve the problem of speeding in the town,” Eric Finley, a Greenbush Road resident, said. “I know that when I drive into Shelburne, if I go over the speed limit, I’m going to get pulled over. In Charlotte, no one really cares because there’s no one looking. There’s no one checking the speed of anybody in this town.”
