Pumpkins feed the hungry

Charlotte-based Nordic Farm’s fall pumpkin fundraiser netted $575 for the Charlotte Food Shelf. The farm extended its fundraiser until Oct. 31, allowing the community time to freely pick their pumpkins and leave what they could in donations. Nearly all the pumpkins were sold, organizers report.
Thanksgiving Deadlines
Issue Date: Wednesday, Nov. 24
Early deadlines were in effect for advertising and editorial submissions this week. Please call for more details. Our offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25-26.
