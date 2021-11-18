Pumpkins feed the hungry
Courtesy photo

Charlotte-based Nordic Farm’s fall pumpkin fundraiser netted $575 for the Charlotte Food Shelf. The farm extended its fundraiser until Oct. 31, allowing the community time to freely pick their pumpkins and leave what they could in donations. Nearly all the pumpkins were sold, organizers report.

