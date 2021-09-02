Charlotte’s trustee of public funds came to the selectboard meeting on Aug. 23 with a short but fascinating story that only gets more curious with more digging.
Digging might not be the best word to use because the story Moe Harvey — who might more accurately be called the Trustee of the Public Fund since all other public trust funds in Charlotte have been used or dried up — concerns a Charlotte cemetery.
But that one fund contains $725,000.
Harvey came to the selectboard for legal help regarding that one remaining account, created in 1953 when Margaretta P. Page bequeathed $35,000 to be used for the upkeep of four headstones in Grand View Cemetery next to the Charlotte Congregational Church on Church Hill Road.
“I might add the same amount was donated to the town of Williston in the same year. The town of Williston knows nothing about it,” Harvey told the selectboard, after chair Matt Krasnow requested the history.
The money is maintained by a brokerage firm, Harvey said, and every year the interest and dividends generated are turned over to the cemetery committee at the end of each fiscal year.
The four headstones to be maintained include Edward S. Pease (1831-1905), Margaretta Page’s father; George Pease (1803-1886), her grandfather; Fred Pease (1850-1919), an uncle; and Samuel S. Page (1827-1905), Margaretta’s father-in-law.
Harvey said the fund used to earn an average of $10 a year.
The commission can use any excess funds to “mow lawns and maintain the place,” he said.
“So, it started going up to a couple hundred dollars a year. It went up to a couple of thousand dollars a year. We changed investors and two years ago we gave them, I think, $21,000. Last year we gave them $19,000. This year because of COVID, we’ve got a check sitting here in town hall for $7,800.”
Now the cemetery commission might want to build some new walls.
“I don’t know if I have the right to release any of the existing funds to help. All I know is I can give them the interest and dividends,” Harvey said.
When the market comes back, Harvey predicted the fund is going to get even larger.
“I am asking you if you’d be interested in having the town attorney take a look at it and make a recommendation to the selectboard,” Harvey said, adding he didn’t want to be responsible for making a bad decision.
“If we keep giving them the interest, in another couple of years it’s going to be $1 million,” he said. “It’s just going to keep growing.”
Board member James Faulkner said the town must follow the intent of trust set up by Page.
Dan Cole, president of the Charlotte Historical Society and one of the two members of the town’s cemetery commission, said it seemed clear the town could use money from the fund to help with other work at the cemetery. In Charlotte’s 1956 town report, town treasurer Frank Potter wrote, “Any income not being required for the proper upkeep and improvement of said four lots to be used for the general upkeep and maintenance of that cemetery.”
Cole also noted something curious about the way the Margaretta P. Page Fund has been managed over the years.
The language in 1956 appears to be clear that all the interest and dividends made during each fiscal year are supposed to go to the Grand View Cemetery Association, Cole said.
In 2016, the fund was valued at $513,949 and by 2017 it had grown to $555,861, an increase of $41,911, but only $13,239 went to the cemetery commission, which is just 32 percent of the income.
“No wonder the fund has grown so large,” Cole said. “In my opinion, the balance should still be $35,000 at the beginning of each fiscal year, and never should have been more. It should never have swelled to three-quarters of a million dollars.”
While Charlotte grapples with why the Page fund has grown so large, it appears the town of Williston spent its $35,000.
“When I talked to them a couple of weeks ago, they knew nothing about it so obviously they spent the money. We didn’t. We put it in a fund,” Harvey said.
Krasnow said, “Either that or they put it in a fund that went bankrupt.”
The selectboard voted unanimously for Harvey to consult the attorney about how or if the money might be used.
